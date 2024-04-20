Track & Field: Dixon boys 1st, Rock Falls girls 2nd at Rock Falls Rocket Invite

Rock Falls' Kayla Hackbarth throws the shot at the Rock Falls Rocket Invite at Hinders Field on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Brian Hurley)

ROCK FALLS – The Dixon, Newman, Rock Falls, Amboy, Forreston-Polo, Fulton and Bureau Valley track & field teams competed at the annual Rock Falls Rocket Invite at Hinders Field on Friday.

On the boys side, Dixon topped a 12-team field with a 123.5 score. Forreston-Polo claimed third with 90.5, Rock Falls took fourth with 83 and Newman finished fifth with 54 to round out the top 5. Bureau Valley secured sixth with 45, Amboy came in seventh with 26, and Fulton finished 12th with 2.

Tyson Dambman led the Dukes as a triple winner in the 300-meter hurdles (41.85 seconds), the long jump (6.29 meters) and the triple jump (12.56 meters). He also ran a leg in Dixon’s third-place 4x100 relay (44.96 seconds) with teammates Michael O’Neal, Cullen Shaner and David Smiley.

“It was pretty good. I PR’d in everything except for long jump,” Dambman said. “I was pretty close to state in 300 hurdles. I just wanted to try to get that. And then I was like an inch off in long jump, too.”

Dixon’s Averik Wiseman (9:53.98) and Dean Geiger (9:53.99) finished 1-2 in the 3,200 meters. Jayden Toms took second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.24 seconds), Hayden Yingling took second in the pole vault (3.50 meters), and Westin Conatser took second in the 1,600 meters (4:56.63) for the Dukes.

Hayden Fulton, Conatser, Kohlson Stumpf and Keegan Shirley added a fifth second-place finish in the 4x800 relay (8:47.53).

Newman's Cody McBride pushes for first place during the first lap of the boys 4x800 relay at the Rock Falls Rocket Invite at Hinders Field on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Brian Hurley)

Newman’s Cody McBride, Lucas Schaab, Lucas Simpson and Wyatt Widolff won the 4x800 relay in 8:17.96 — almost 30 seconds faster than second-place Dixon.

“Coming in, we knew what we wanted to do. We knew the wind was going to be pretty tough, so just coming in and staying strong [was key],” McBride said. “I think overall we did pretty good. We know we can improve, but good race, good PR.

“Originally, we were hoping for that meet record here, but once we got out here the wind was pretty strong, and it kind of held us back a little bit. Sub 8:09 was kind of our goal.”

“I was happy with the race, especially with Cody, because we’ve been looking for a fourth runner that can hang with me, Wyatt and Lucas [Schaab],” Simpson said. “It was good for him to get a 2:12 today, and a great PR for him. I’m happy with our effort overall today.”

Simpson also took fourth in the long jump (5.90 meters), and Simpson, Widolff, Carter Rude and Brady Williamson won the 4x400 relay in 3:32.67. Schaab won the 1,600 meters (4:39.56) and Widolff took second in the 400 meters (51.86 seconds).

Runners await the baton handoff ahead of the last leg of the boys 4x100 relay at the Rock Falls Rocket Invite at Hinders Field on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Brian Hurley)

Rock Falls’ Adan Oquendo won the 200 meters (23.07 seconds) and teamed up with Gavin Sands, Easton Canales and Derek Prieto for a second-place finish in the 4x200 relay (44.77 seconds). Brady Root took second in the 800 meters (2:08.65), and Sands also had a second-place finish in the long jump (6.02 meters).

Forreston-Polo’s Eli Ferris won the 110-meter hurdles (16.86 seconds) and took second in both the 300-meter hurdles (43.29 seconds) and the high jump (1.82 meters). F-P’s Micah Nelson won the 800 meters (2:05.73) and teamed up with Brody Schwartz, Brock Soltow and Hayden Vinnedge for a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:35.83). De’Angelo Fernandez, Schwartz, Soltow and Noah Dewey won the 4x100 relay (44.07 seconds) and the 4x200 relay (1:34.46).

Amboy’s Joel Billhorn won the 400 meters (51.66 seconds), while teammate Ian Sundberg took second in the discus (41.83 meters) and third in the shot put (13.67 meters).

Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing won the discus (46.60 meters) and took third in the high jump (1.77 meters).

Rock Falls' Hana Ford runs the first lap of the girls 4x800 relay at the Rock Falls Rock Invite at Hinders Field on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Brian Hurley)

On the girls side, Bureau Valley led an eight-team field with a 146 score, followed by Rock Falls in second with 109 and Newman in fifth with 77.

The Rockets’ Hana Ford won the 800 meters (2:31.39) and the 4x800 relay (10:58.20) with teammates Kat Scott, Brenna Burlack and Autumn Weatherby.

“The team performed really, really good, and we ended up getting first place, which was really nice,” Ford said. “And then the 800, it hurt – both of them hurt really bad, my legs were hurting – but once you’re done, it’s just like, ‘Yes!’ It feels so good.”

As a senior, Ford went into the home track meet with a little extra motivation.

“To be truly honest with you, [the goal] was just to get first place since this our meet and it’s my last meet of Rocket Invite,” Ford said. “So my goal was just to get first place and just try to go as hard as I can with this terrible weather.”

Scott took second in the 800 meters (2:31.85), Ariel Hernandez took second in the 1,600 meters (5:34.57) and 3,200 meters (11:52.37), and Carli Kobbeman won the long jump (4.45 meters) for the Rockets.

Also for Rock Falls, Kayla Hackbarth won the discus (31.91 meters) and took fifth in the shot put (9.29 meters), and Elizabeth Lombardo took second in the 300-meter hurdles (57.27 seconds) and third in the pole vault (1.98 meters).

Newman’s Elaina Allen won the 100 meters (13.16 seconds) and 200 meters (26.85 seconds), and teammate Ella Ford tied for first in the high jump (1.52 meters) and took fourth in the 800 meters (2:45.15).

Kennedy Rowzee won the shot put (9.95 meters) for the Comets, and Allen, Makenzie Duhon, Blair Grennan and Brooklyn Smith took second in the 4x200 relay (1:52.42). Smith, Lucy Oetting, John Rowzee and Matthew Blackert took second in the mixed 4x400 relay (4:15.19) for Newman.

For Bureau Valley, Maddie Wetzel took third in the 1,600 meters (5:41.73) and 3,200 meters (12:25.40), and Addison Wessel won the 300-meter hurdles (57.26 seconds) and took second in the 100-meter hurdles (19.10 seconds). Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury and McKinley Canady won the 4x100 relay (51.77 seconds) and the 4x200 relay in 1:51.30 for the Storm.

Landry Hitzler took second in the shot put (9.93 meters), Carly Wiggim won the pole vault (1.98 meters) and Lynzie Cady took second in the long jump (4.43 meters) and third in the 400 meters (1:04.75). Canady won the triple jump (9.97 meters), and Cady, Salsbury, Canady and Gibson won the 4x400 relay (4:26.02).