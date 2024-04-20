Pastor’s Corner: As ONE CommUNITY offers support, works to bring wholeness to Sauk Valley

DIXON – As ONE CommUNITY is a local nonprofit organization birthed from a few local faith worship leaders who wanted to create unity among the churches in the Sauk Valley area through a once-a-year community praise night.

The annual community praise night has been going on for 15 years. CPN not only brings together many churches from the area in worship, but many musicians from varying churches have participated over the years to make up the CPN band, practicing together for months and bonding in the process.

Out of that, there was a group that wanted to create a hub to which the community could turn for help. So the idea was born to bring people from area churches together to provide that help.

So far, As ONE CommUNITY has four ministries under its umbrella:

dommunity praise night

Community Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based support group for anyone struggling with hurts, habits and hang-ups

community art mindfulness

community griefshare

Our goal is to develop any support groups or help groups (such as helping people find jobs, providing rides, providing help around the house for those who are struggling) that we see a need for in our community.

We currently have six board members who care about our community and who desire to bring our faith community together in unity to do so much more than is possible with individual churches.

It is our dream to make a way for the church to come together in unity and bring wholeness to our community. We know there are many unique ways that we can do this effectively.

If you are interested in helping, contact me at 815-627-0542 or abagail8472@gmail.com.

Joanna Glenn is the director of As ONE CommUNITY.