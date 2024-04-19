YWCA of the Sauk Valley honors Women of Achievement

YWCA Executive Director Rebecca Munoz-Ripley (middle) starts the ceremony Thursday, April 18, 2024 for the 41st YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Seven women were honored as YWCA Women of Achievement award winners Thursday at the Dixon Elks Lodge. About 375 people attended the 41st annual awards luncheon, which took place during the YWCA’s 100th year.

Joan Hermes (right) is presented with the Crete Dillon Bowman Award by Jaime Cos Thursday, April 18, 2024 at the YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon. The award is given to a recipient who has exhibited outstanding volunteerism or leadership that has strengthened the community. (Alex T. Paschal)

YWCA of the Sauk Valley Executive Director Rebecca Muñoz-Ripley opened the event with a welcome speech recognizing those who were part of the YWCA Women of Achievement Planning Committee, event sponsors, groups, businesses and volunteers who helped make the luncheon happen.

The seven Women of Achievement award winners are:

Joan Hermes, executive director of the CGH Health Foundation, was selected for the Crete Dillon Bowman Award. The Crete Dillon Bowman Award is presented for community leadership. Other nominees were Anji Garza, Marge Sadowski, Sarah Schlegel and Ashley Sorenson. “Joan has helped lead over 30 major health initiatives that have assisted over 1.3 million children and adults through education, programs, services and scholarships for the underserved,” Muñoz-Ripley said.

Sarah Alvarez-Brown, chief nursing officer at CGH, and Jill Calkins, president and CEO of Tri-County Opportunities Council, were selected for the Jane Reid Keefer Award, presented for significant achievements in medical, legal, social service, teaching and nonprofit fields. Other nominees were Rebecca Flynn, Janis Jones, Carrie Melton and Maggie Wike. This year, there was a tie, “which does happen every once and awhile,” Muñoz-Ripley said.

Jen Staples, Gaffey Home Nursing, was selected for the L.L. Ely Award. The L. L. Ely Award is presented for clerical excellence. Nominees also included Nicole Allison and Myndi Fletcher. Staples was noted for developing personal relationships with more than 100 employees at Gaffey Home Nursing, where she schedules nurses aides and nurses to achieve 24-hour coverage.

Emily Zimmerman, Whiteside Area Career Center CEO facilitator and business faculty member at Sauk Valley Community College, was selected for the Pearl Woods Award. The Pearl Woods Award is presented for achievements in business and industry. Other nominees were Ashlee Alber, Michelle Martinez-Frank and Eryn Young.

Jennifer Lang, events director at Discover Dixon, was selected for the Louise Bittorf Sullivan Inspirational Woman Award. The Louise Bittorf Sullivan award is given to those who inspire those around them. Also nominated were Monica Delgado and Leslie Neal.

Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls High School, was selected for the Young Woman of Tomorrow Award. The Young Woman of Tomorrow Award category had only one nominee, which was uncharacteristic for the category and usually has “a ton of nominees,” Muñoz-Ripley said. However, there was nobody more deserving than Reyna, she said. Reyna participates in BLIND, BLAST, National Honor Society, volleyball, basketball and track. Additionally, she has been involved in the CEO program at WACC as both a student and a mentor, selected the president of Student Council and was chosen as the Rock Falls Chamber’s Shoulder to the Wheel winner as a youth representative.

All honorees in each category were recognized, with certificates awarded to the nominees.

Additionally, attendees participated in a dessert dash, and winners were drawn for Chicago Cubs tickets, a 50/50 drawing with a prize of $1,750 and gift basket raffles.