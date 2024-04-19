Call for entries announced for 75th Grand Detour Arts Festival

GRAND DETOUR – The Grand Detour Arts Festival committee is accepting applications from artists to exhibit work at the 75th Grand Detour Arts Festival. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the John Deere historic site.

The historic site is located at 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. The event will take place in rain or shine.

This show is a juried event and open to all artists and artisans who exhibit work of original concept, design and execution. No work will be exhibited that has been made from commercial kits, models, etc. No commission will be charged for work sold.

Categories include painting, graphics, sculpture, jewelry, photography, drawing and artisan crafts (clay, fiber, glass, metal, paper and wood). The show gives cash awards in most categories of work, along with the Best of Show award.

Details on entry requirements and fees for booth space, as well as information on show amenities and exhibitor responsibilities, are available at www.facebook.com/granddetourartsfestival.

A few tents are available for rent for a fee of $30, which includes setup and tear-down. Tents may be shared by multiple artists. Applications can be downloaded from the Grand Detour Arts Festival Facebook page or by emailing gdartsfestival@gmail.com to request an application.

Applications also are being accepted for the student art exhibit. Grade groups are K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Prizes in each grade group are first, second, third, honorable mention and judges choice. There will be one Best of Show award.

Artist Donna Smith will judge the student exhibit. Applications are available at The Next Picture Show in Dixon, available for download from the Grand Detour Arts Festival Facebook page or by emailing gdartsfestival@gmail.com.

The deadline for submission is Aug. 24. Drop off applications at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.