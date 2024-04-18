Letter: All faiths are equal in America

As Christians, we must condemn Christian nationalism as a distortion of the gospel of Jesus and a threat to American democracy.

Christian nationalism demands Christianity be the privileged religion in the United States and implies that to be a good American, one must be Christian.

However, true American patriotism requires that we be loyal to our United States Constitution, which established both the free exercise of any religion and also prohibited the establishment of any specific religion by the U.S. government.

Whether we worship at a church, mosque, synagogue or temple, America has no second-class faiths. All are equal under the U.S. Constitution.

We must stand up to and speak out against Christian nationalism, especially when it inspires acts of violence and intimidation, including vandalism, bomb threats, arson, hate crimes and attacks on houses of worship of other faiths.

In the Bible, Matthew 7:15 and 24:4, Jesus said, “Beware of false prophets. Take heed that no one leads you astray. For many will come in my name saying, ‘I am the Christ’ and they will lead many astray.”

Julia B. Hammer

Polo