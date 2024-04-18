Dixon School Board OKs new hires, retirements, resignations

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON – The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved several personnel actions, including:

New hires

Madison Armstrong, first grade teacher at Washington School, effective Aug. 12.

Hanna Lengquist, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective April 18.

Taz Kuster, math teacher at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 12.

Mitchell Caffarini, computer/business teacher at DHS, effective Aug. 12.

Ben Sutton, math teacher at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 12.

Janine Huffman, principal at Thomas J. Dempsey Therapeutic Day School, effective at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

Resignations

Diana “DeeDee” Cibu, guidance secretary at Dixon High School, effective May 15.

Nicole Van Garsse, fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Annie Bettenhausen, nurse/health assistant at RMS, effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Riley Carter, band director and teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Retirement

Laurie Sward, Reagan Middle School secretary, effective June 28.

Change in status

Vanessa Ankney, from principal secretary at DHS to secretary to assistant superintendent/receptionist at the district office, effective July 1.

Addie Pace, English language arts teacher at Reagan Middle School to social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2024-25 school year.

Jennifer Hall, special education teacher at Reagan Middle School to social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2024-25 school year.

Megan Hildreth, Options Alternative program teacher at Reagan Middle School to physical education teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2024-25 school year.

Bre Shippert, PE teacher at RMS to PE teacher at Jefferson, effective Aug. 12.

Coaching/volunteers