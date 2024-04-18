Dixon School Board OKs new hires, retirements, resignations

DIXON – The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved several personnel actions, including:
New hires
- Madison Armstrong, first grade teacher at Washington School, effective Aug. 12.
- Hanna Lengquist, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective April 18.
- Taz Kuster, math teacher at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 12.
- Mitchell Caffarini, computer/business teacher at DHS, effective Aug. 12.
- Ben Sutton, math teacher at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 12.
- Janine Huffman, principal at Thomas J. Dempsey Therapeutic Day School, effective at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.
Resignations
- Diana “DeeDee” Cibu, guidance secretary at Dixon High School, effective May 15.
- Nicole Van Garsse, fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
- Annie Bettenhausen, nurse/health assistant at RMS, effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
- Riley Carter, band director and teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
Retirement
- Laurie Sward, Reagan Middle School secretary, effective June 28.
Change in status
- Vanessa Ankney, from principal secretary at DHS to secretary to assistant superintendent/receptionist at the district office, effective July 1.
- Addie Pace, English language arts teacher at Reagan Middle School to social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2024-25 school year.
- Jennifer Hall, special education teacher at Reagan Middle School to social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2024-25 school year.
- Megan Hildreth, Options Alternative program teacher at Reagan Middle School to physical education teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2024-25 school year.
- Bre Shippert, PE teacher at RMS to PE teacher at Jefferson, effective Aug. 12.
Coaching/volunteers
- Amanda Kemmerer, assistant boys tennis coach at DHS, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
- Aaron Harris, assistant boys basketball coach at DHS, effective for the 2024-25 school year.