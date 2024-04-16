Live-action roleplay unfolds in Dixon’s Lowell Park

Alise Sherman (left) and Zander Dixon engage side by side in battle Saturday, April 13, 2024 during a game play clash in the campaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Jake Wallin, game master of CER LARP, is expecting big things this season for the game-playing group. CER LARP stands for Custom Engine Roleplaying - Live Action Role Players. It is a group of game players who create and assume a character with unique skills and abilities and work with fellow players in puzzles, combat and character development.

The group meets once a month at the Lowell Park pinetum and hosts special events throughout the year, including a campout at the park in mid-summer and a new festival in late September.

New players are welcome and encouraged to check out cerlarp.com for group and game play info, an events calendar and how to get involved.