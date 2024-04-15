Severe weather possible in Lee, Ogle counties Tuesday into Wednesday

The National Weather Service shares many ways you can receive weather alerts from NWS. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

DIXON — Multiple rounds of severe storms are possible Tuesday through Wednesday in Lee and Ogle counties, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Chicago reported threats of severe thunderstorms beginning Tuesday afternoon, continuing through the evening and into Wednesday afternoon, potentially bringing damaging hail, strong winds and possible tornadoes.

National Weather Service Chicago meteorologist David King said he expects light showers beginning Tuesday morning, scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and into the evening, with potential severe winds of over 60 miles per hour, severe hail and a chance for tornadoes.

King said a broad low-pressure system has been moving from the west, over the Rocky Mountains into the Great Plains. The storm severity is currently at level two out of five.

King said areas west of I-39, including Winnebago, Ogle and Lee counties are likely to see the most severe weather Tuesday, with scattered thunderstorms moving east throughout Northern Illinois and the Chicago area in the afternoon.

A break in the storms is expected in the overnight hours on Tuesday, with storms picking back up as a cold front moves through early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s storms could continue into the afternoon, bringing severe weather and winds of over 40 miles per hour. King said areas of Illinois south and east of I-57, near Will, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are expected to see the most severe storms Wednesday.

Northern Illinois residents are advised to stay up to date on weather forecasts and plan for severe weather impacts.