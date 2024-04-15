Little Rock Island featured at upcoming Fulton Historical Society program

The Martin House Museum in Fulton is on the National Register of Historic Places. (Shaw Local File Photo)

FULTON — “The History of Little Rock Island” will be presented Sunday, April 21, at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum.

Gregg Obren and John Rowland, co-presidents of the Gateway History Club, will be the presenters. The program begins at 2 p.m.

Wayne Bastian, a well-known local historian, wrote in his 1968 book, “History of Whiteside County,” that in the late 1800s there were lawlessness and frequent criminal activity on Little Rock Island during a period of time when the Island was under no police jurisdiction.

A quote in Bastian’s book states, “A hobo camp was in continuous occupancy and, it was claimed, the place became a hide-out for desperate criminals. There was no law; and crimes ranging from minor thefts to the major one of murder were committed. The tramps held wild celebrations…” Also, “one of the piers of (first C& NW bridge) rested on Little Rock Island. A ladder down to the island allowed the once pleasant secluded spot to become a popular stop-over for men-of-the-road.”

Rowland and Obren, Clinton, Iowa, historians, will lead the PowerPoint presentation. They write about many historical structures and events and currently are writing a series on the 16 Clinton sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Coincidently, the Fulton (Martin House) Museum, location of this program, is also listed on the NRHP. It is the only building in Fulton with that distinction.

Currently, the history club is working on a summer bus tour program in the Clinton area. The club sends out weekly photos and news stories about local historic places, property and people from the area. The history club has over 300 members. Anyone interested, can contact Rowland or Obren following the presentation.

The Fulton (Martin House) Museum is located at 707 10th Ave. The north door is easily accessible and there are no steps. Refreshments will be served.