Fulton Dutch Days parade will feature past grand marshals

Joy and Tom Van Zuiden are the grand marshals of the 2024 Dutch Days parade in Fulton. They are pictured with Barb Mask (left) of the Dutch Days Committee. (Photo provided by Barb Mask)

FULTON — Dutch Days organizers are planning to honor all living parade grand marshals at this year’s festival, set for May 3-5.

Invitations have been sent to living grand marshals to join in the 50th anniversary of the annual Dutch Days festival, according to Barb Mask, a member of the Dutch Days Committee. The invitation is to ride in the 3 p.m. parade on Saturday May, 4, on the former grand marshal float. They will also be recognized at the community church service at 6 p.m. May 5 at Bethel Reformed Church.

The grand marshal honor began in 1978, 46 years ago, with Nellie Shipma, aged 99. She was Fulton’s oldest living immigrant. An honorary key to the City of Fulton is given to each grand marshal. There are now 62 former recipients and 22 living honorees.

Those selected must be a long-time resident of Fulton; be involved in church, school and/or community service in a variety and meaningful ways; and cannot be a current Dutch Days Committee member.

The 2024 grand marshals are Joy and Tom Van Zuiden, who will ride in a convertible near the beginning of the parade. Other past grand marshals invited to the parade, and the year of their selection, are:

1994: Alice Sikkema

1996: Marge Bos

1999: Helen and Harold Smith

2000: Gaile and Bill Brinkman (Bill deceased)

2005: Ron Koehn

2006: Carol Kolk

2007: Dr. Stephen Harrison

2008: Sue and Delb Housenga (Delb deceased)

2009: Dr. Bill and Jean Wilkin

2012: Neal Luker

2013: Barb Suehl Frantz

2014: Trudy and Bob Feldt (Bob deceased)

2015: Jean Roeder

2016: Judy Holesinger

2017: Marge Bielema (was invited but died April 9).

2018: Linda and Larry Russell

2019: Jeanine and Terry Tufty (Terry deceased)

2022: Betty and Harlan Wiebenga

2023: Charles T. Dykstra

The Dutch Days Committee reviews nominee names in February. Any community member may suggest a nominee to a Dutch Days Committee member. The Dutch Days Committee reviews nominees and votes in March. The grand marshal is announced in April.