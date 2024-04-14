Flower Pots for Programs underway at Odell library

MORRISON — The Odell Public Library Friends have announced their spring fundraiser, Flower Pots for Programs.

They are asking artistic community members to decorate a flower pot and return it to the library by Monday, April 22. The 4-by-6-inch flower pots with saucers are available for pickup at the service desk for anyone over the age of 12.

The decorated pots will be on display at Odell beginning Tuesday, April 23. The community is invited to bid on the pots by way of a silent auction through Saturday, May 4. Winning bidders will be notified on May 6 and may pick up their pots by May 11 – just in time for Mother’s Day.

All proceeds go toward future children’s programs.