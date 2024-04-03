Clarida selected Amboy High School Student of the Month

AMBOY — Elizabeth Clarida has been named an Amboy High School Student of the Month for April.

A senior, she is the daughter of James and Emily Clarida and has three siblings, Madelyn, Miles and Evelyn.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I found math to be the most engaging class because it challenges me to improve. Despite it not being my strongest subject, I’ve found that the effort I put in pays off. Mrs. Calrson, my math teacher, has been incredibly supportive not only in helping me with math but also in reestablishing the Leos Club at AHS. I am truly grateful for her guidance and support, especially with her being a great role model for me wanting to become a teacher myself.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: My career and post-graduation plans include attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to major in special education and work towards an endorsement in early childhood special education. I’m excited about the opportunity to work in this field and make a difference in the lives of students with special needs.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Two of my favorite extracurricular activities are playing volleyball and being president of the Leos Club. Playing volleyball for all four years of school allowed me to make friendships with my teammates and stay active. Being the Leos Club president was another rewarding experience. Leading the club and organizing events such as a sneaker drive, serving veterans at the VFW and helping at Lions Club events provided me with the opportunity to make a positive impact in my community. Recruiting over 30 new members was a highlight because it allowed me to spread the importance of community service.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One of the most memorable moments during high school was participating in the homecoming events, especially during my senior year. Being on the homecoming court, playing powderpuff, going to the football game, being in the school skit and dancing at the dance are all memories I will hold onto.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to become a special education teacher and return to the area to teach. I hope to stay in contact with my friends from school and also join the Lions Club to continue to give back in meaningful ways!