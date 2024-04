MORRISON — Connie Barr will present a program about her apron collection at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at Odell Public Library.

Barr was drawn to collecting aprons because of her interest in fabric. She previously owned a quilt shop on U.S. 30 on the west edge of Morrison in the old schoolhouse in Unionville, which was open for fabric, lessons and quilting parties.

Some of her aprons are from the 1920s and 1930s.