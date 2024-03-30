Illinois Extension offers upcoming programs at Thomson Library

Kara Schweitzer is the University of Illinois Extension's Family Life educator serving Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties and other areas of northwestern Illinois. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

THOMSON – The University of Illinois Extension has announced two upcoming programs aimed at improving everyday life through laughter and memory enhancement.

Presented by Kara Schweitzer, family life educator for the Illinois Extension, these programs promise valuable insights and practical strategies, according to a news release.

Looking for the Funny Side: The Value of Humor

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, finding humor can be a powerful tool for managing stress and change. Schweitzer’s free program, “Looking for the Funny Side: The Value of Humor,” will explore humor’s physical and psychological benefits.

Participants will discover how humor can positively influence their lives, especially during challenging times. The event will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 9.

Hold That Thought: Understanding Memory and Forgetfulness

Have you ever experienced a moment of forgetfulness? Misplacing keys and forgetting why you entered a room are common occurrences in the human experience. However, understanding the memory process and adopting strategies for better brain health can help mitigate everyday forgetfulness.

In the “Hold That Thought” workshop, Schweitzer will delve into the intricacies of memory and share practical tips for improving cognitive function. The session will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 14.

Both programs are free and open to the public, and will be held at the York Township Public Library, 1005 W. Main St., Thomson. Call the library at 815-259-2480 to register for both programs.