TAMPICO – Three people are dead following a crash at the intersection of Hahnaman and Luther roads in rural Tampico, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker confirmed from the scene Thursday afternoon.

The crash, involving a Ford pickup and a semi tractor trailer, occurred around 12:55 p.m., Booker said.

The three people died at the scene.

He declined to immediately provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

People are advised to avoid the area.