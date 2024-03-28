Chadwick-Milledgeville students to perform ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

Gabriel Pauley as Patrick Star, Olivia Schurman as SpongeBob SquarePants, and Lili Drinkall as Sandy Cheeks are preparing to perform The SpongeBob Musical on April 5, 6 and 7 at Chadwick-Milledgeville School. (Photo provided by Sydney Pauley)

CHADWICK — Chadwick-Milledgeville School goes to Bikini Bottom on April 5, 6 and 7.

Join lovable SpongeBob SquarePants, played by Olivia Schurman, brainy Sandy Cheeks, played by Lili Drinkall, and “The Brawn” Patrick Star, played by Gabriel Pauley, as they try to save their beloved town.

Alexandria Vallejo, as Plankton, and Alex Chaffee, as Karen the Computer, play the evil genius/computer wife duo, and over 40 students in second through 12th grade round out the cast.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. April 5; 7:30 p.m. April 6; and 2:30 p.m. April 7 in the Chadwick School Gym, 19 School St. in Chadwick.

All tickets are $10.