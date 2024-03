Baseball

Forreston 6, Johnsburg 4: At USA Stadium Complex in Memphis, Tennessee, the Cardinals took a 4-3 lead after three innings and hung on for a nonconference win against the Skyhawks on Monday.

Daniel Koehl and Patrick Wichman led Forreston with two hits apiece.

Kendall Erdmann pitched three innings for the Cardinals, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out three with no walks.