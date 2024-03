Ivy Brockman, 4, of Sterling, works to gather eggs Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Westwood. The Sterling Park District and Jeff Bright RV teamed up to bring the fun to the community. (Alex T. Paschal)

A few hundred kids and 12,000 eggs merged Saturday at Westwood for the annual Sterling Park District Easter egg hunt. Some lucky kids received one of four bikes being given away, while four others got a surprise of a pool party at the Duis Center.