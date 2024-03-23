Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 8-15

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Alecxia Ramirez, 210 Johnson St., Morrison, $19,601.

Lyle J. and Gail R. Bush and Corinne Ventura to Trent L. and Heather A. Eizenga Bush, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Morrison, $3,264.

Kari Ann McCullough to Kegan William and Katie Lynn Shaw, 808 W. 19th St., Sterling, $115,000.

FTH Holdings LLC to Blake D. Gockel, 807 W. 18th St., Sterling, $140,000.

Martha A. Moulton Trust, Mary E. Swain and Heather A. Bledsoe to Got Realty LLC, 402 W. Main St., Morrison, $19,000.

Garth L. Littrel to Blue Ridge Properties, 608 Eighth Ave., Erie, $86,000.

REO 2023 NRL LLC to Jacob Ogg, 900B McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $20,500.

Quit claim deeds

Sterling Industrial Development Commission to Michael Hager, 1802 E. Third St., Sterling, $1,000.

Janet Kay Shearer to Stacey Ann Siperly, 2515 Crandall St., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Kevin T. and Mary Melissa Harvey Trust to Andrew David Appel, one parcel on Carroll Road, Morrison, $481,275.

Morrison Main Street Land Trust No. 1, Peter J. Harkness, trustee, to House Sterling LLC, one parcel on East 23rd Street, Sterling, $150,000.

Scanlan Family Trust, Jeffrey W. and Nim N. Scanlan, trustees, to Joshua L. and Morgan M. Wiederin, 308 N. Washington St., Tampico, $130,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Glenn Hendryx estate to Federal Home Mortgage Corp., 223 Ave. E, Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Amy Suarez to Federal Home Loan Mortgage, 509 N. Cherry St., Morrison, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Patricia J. Pettenger to Kelli A. Cornett, 1525 Eadens Place, Dixon, $189,000.

Duane and Tammy K. Harvey to The Nature Conservancy, 1403 Naylor Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Jerome and Wilma Townsend to Lindle G. and Debra Kay Moody and Lindsay G. Warren, block 5, lot 54, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

David J. Kosty to Gary R. Gulliford, block 20, lot 24, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,500.

Ash S. and Jennifer J. Bauer to Gregory W. and Riley C. Pec, one parcel in May Township, $280,000.

Samantha, Rachel and Marilyn Simpson Family Trust and William G. Simpson Revocable Trust, Patricia J. Simpson, trustee, to SF LPRC LLC, three parcels in Viola Township, $4,672,000.

Laura S. Gawlicki, Kathleen L. Haines and Thomas T. Gross to 12 Squared Farming LLC, three parcels in Franklin Grove Township and one in Bradford Township, $1,592,325.

Navy Federal Credit Union to David Cacique and Jose Morales Hernandez, 610 N. First St., Ashton, $87,000.

Fieldstone LTD to Plowman Investments LLC, 36 parcels in Dixon Township, $100,000.

Sugar Creek Farm Inc. to Loren W. and Lisa K. Wolf Trust, Loren K. and Lisa W Wolf, trustees, 1933 Mound Hill Road, Dixon, $250,000.

Megan F. Johnson and Bradley Basler to Miguel A. Cerna, 736 Timber Creek Road, Dixon, $186,000.

Erick F. Padilla, Lilliana Margarita and Gilberto Raices to Ingrid Lucia Paredes, block 17, lot 167, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

Middelson Revocable Family Trust, Milford G. and Karen M. Middelson, trustees, to Jim N. and Ginger Nicolaou, block 17, lots 119-120, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $70,000.

Alex and Waltraud Cruz to Grace and Jose Villarreal Jr., block 27, lot 97, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Timothy Geiger to Sabrina Russell, 1966 Swarts Road, Dixon, $150,000.

Kevin and Deanna Dimond to Amarildi Riska, 619 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $45,000.

Quit claim deed

Tony Scott Shipmen to Michael T. Koch, one parcel in Amboy Township, $15,000.

Trustees deeds

Welcome Home Trust, Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Evan I. Munson, 1220 Robin Road, Dixon, $148,500.

Lavina Marschang Trust, Cindy R. Phillips, trustee, to Martin Spears, 2253 W. Brooklyn Road, Brooklyn, $48,000.

Executors deed

Doris I. Pitchford, Jeannne I. Thomas, independent executor, to James A. and Lesli L. Pitchford, two parcels in South Dixon Township, $6,000.

Deed

South Valley Properties LLC to Jesse M. Floto, 1119 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $155,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Elias D. Welch, also Eilas, and Andrea M. Oleson to Layton J. Turner, 714 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $117,000.

Glenda and Glenn P. Sundberg to Joshua M. Perrine, 600 N. Main St., Chana, $0.

Terry Nesemeier Whitson to Alan and Catherine Cruthis, 606 S. Fourth Ave., Forreston, $70,500.

Robbie R. and Gwendolyn J. Zimmerman to Joel and Jona Perrin, 902-904 Timber Trail Drive, Dixon, $23,000.

City of Rochelle to city of Rochelle and Ogle Lee Fire Protection District, 916 S. Main St., Rochelle, $50,000.

Douglas and Kim Martin to Curtis D. and Laura J. Cook, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $75,000.

Kassy L. Wallace to Treyton Buh, 108 Hillside Drive, Polo, $135,000.

The late Paula Christine Watson by heirs to Ami E. Watson, 1054 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $0.

Dawn Warning to Anthony D. and Kara R. Kettleson, one parcel in Flagg Township, $13,500.

Jacob David Greer to Rodd Pope, 6215 N. River Drive, Oregon, $67,500.

Jordan H. and Tabitha R. Thomas to Joshua and Corina E. Palmer, 311 Sunset Lane, Mt. Morris, $160,000.

Marcelino Millan to Joel Sanchez Viveros, 7245 S. Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $316,500.

Leon Ashmore to Barry Ronner, 105 N. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $74,000.

Jack E. Pease Jr. to Feiden Family Trust 2018, Aprin N. and James B. Feiden Jr., trustees, nine parcels in Marion Township, $500,000.

Benjamin D. and Nicole L. Garman to Roman and Angele Villalobos, 1090 Pickwick Drive, Rochelle, $274,000.

Quit claim deed

Estate of the late Catherine M. Johnson by heirs to Charles J. and Pamela R. Schramer, three parcels in Byron Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Robert J. and Mary Ann Arn Trust, Robert J. and Mary Ann Arn, trustees, to Mark A. and Jerry L. Farbo, 6482 E. state Route 72, Stillman Valley, $147,000.

Conley E. and Betty J. Bogard Revocable Trust, Connie Berg, trustee, to Chauncy T. Stanley and Kyle J. Arnaud, 6839 N. Junction Road, Davis Junction, $265,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Joseph E. and Danielle C. Norris and Joseph E. Norris Jr. to Ogle County sheriff and Hub Shuttle Inc., 1012 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $84,501.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office