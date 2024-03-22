Barot is Rock Falls High School’s March student of the month

ROCK FALLS – Akshar Barot, a senior, is Rock Falls High School’s March student of the month. He is the son of Parimal and Varsha Barot and has a brother, Kavish.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find physics very engaging because it comprises my major, which is my passion. Physics is based on real life and everyday life problems and situations, broadening my understanding. Also, this class quenches my thirst for knowing the unknown and fulfills my curiosity.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend either Purdue University or the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to major in aerospace engineering with a potential minor in computer science and music. I plan to work for an aerospace company such as NASA, SpaceX or Lockheed Martin, along with pursuing my passion for music.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite extracurriculars is band, where I participate in concert band playing flute, marching band playing marimba, and jazz band playing electric bass and double bass. One of my favorite community activities is the Sterling Municipal Band, where I get the opportunity to perform with professional musicians for the community. By participating in these activities, I have gained a variety of skills, such as discipline and perseverance, along with benefits such as scholarships and pure enjoyment.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Illinois Premier Boys State was one of the most meaningful experiences for me. In the summer of 2023, I went to Eastern Illinois University with other boys with the same high expectations and interests. There, I met people who I am still friends with, and I made memories of a lifetime. I learned about government along with participating in a variety of sports, music performances and competitions.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to become a successful aerospace engineer doing spacecraft engineering, specifically at a prestigious company.