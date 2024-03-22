Amboy’s Dinges Fire Co. hires Minnesota and North Dakota sales manager

AMBOY — Dinges Fire Co. has announced the hiring of Brian Block as its Minnesota and North Dakota sales manager.

Block will help all sales representatives in Minnesota and North Dakota grow their business and sales in the two states. The overall goal is to make Dinges Fire Co. a household name in all fire departments throughout the Midwest and beyond, according to a news release.

Block was born and raised in Olivia, Minnesota, and currently resides in Danube, Minnesota, approximately 100 miles west of Minneapolis. He is the current chief of the Danube Fire Department and has been serving in that role for the last nine years. He heard about Dinges Fire Co. in 2021 from a neighboring department and was interested in joining the team.

“We are thrilled to have Brian join the Dinges Fire Company team,” said Dinges Fire Co. CEO Nick Dinges. “Brian is an excellent leader in the fire industry and has a huge network throughout Minnesota and North Dakota. He is the perfect person to oversee our sales initiatives in those states and I’m confident he will grow Dinges Fire Company throughout the entire Midwest.”

Dinges Fire Co., formerly E&B Fire and Safety, was founded in 2001 to service local fire and emergency services agencies in northern Illinois. The company acquired Time Emergency Equipment in Michigan, Safety First in Wisconsin and Fox Apparatus Repair in Iowa, growing its footprint to four states in the Midwest and doubling the size of its team to nearly 30 members.

Today, the firm has grown six times since 2016. The company has also developed product lines such as LeatherheadMetals.com and VanguardSafetyWear.com along with developing technology. Dinges Fire Co. has also grown to 140-plus members across the entire Midwest with the goal of being the largest and most progressive distributor in the U.S.