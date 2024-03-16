Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 1-8

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Leslie A. Stokes to Alyssa Wales, 1100 Main St., Erie, $108,000.

Jeremy T. Geerts to Jennifer M. Scanlan, 23160 Carroll Road, Morrison, $220,000.

Robert E. and Lisa K. Snyder to Aubriana and Curtis Blake Jr., 220 Sixth St., Fulton, $355,000.

Bruce A. and Lisa A. Zaagman, William D. Hartshorn and Sandra L. Hudson to Tyson H. and Kara Kaye Kullerstrand, five farmland parcels in Lyndon Township, $509,754.

Chantel N. Lawson to Brooks Soleta, 506 Jackson St., Prophetstown, $46,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Veterans Administration to Angel Mendoza Juarez, 527 W. Seventh St., Rock Falls, $24,500.

Shannon E. Mulnix to Mauro and Carmen Arellano, 605 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $43,000.

Michael G. Haberman to Calvin and Tabitha Bohn, 208 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $105,000.

Tommy J. and Dawn Nielson to Daryl D. Butts, 1104 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $49,900.

City of Rock Falls Industrial Development Commission to Moore Prime Properties LLC, 2400 First Ave., Rock Falls, $660,000.

Bruce A. and Lisa A. Zaagman, William D. Hartshorn and Sandra L. Hudson to Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust, eight farmland parcels in Lyndon Township, $526,581.

Robert Miller to Zeb Properties LLC, 1212 Third St., Fulton, $165,000.

Jamie L. Richards to Rebbecca L. Bradley and Christopher E. Stepp, 307 E. Fourth St., Lyndon, $10,000.

Eugene Brown and Erwin Overes to Patricia J. Pettenger, 1502 E. 24th Place, Sterling, $132,000.

Anthony S. Meiers to Janae Veselko, 17548 Holly Road, Morrison, $205,000.

Eric P. and Stephanie L. Neas to Neas Property Management LLC, 606 W. Park St., 130 E. Main St. and 503 Portland Ave., Morrison, $0.

Mark E. Rubright to Brett and Becca D. Holcomb, 205 W. South St., Morrison, $0.

Trustees deeds

Dale A. and Yvonne R. Burkholder Trust, Farmers National Bank, trustee, to Patricia K. Stoecker, 703 Deerview Lane, Morrison, $160,000.

Nancy A. Ronald Trust, Ronald L. Hartshorn Trust, Deborah S. and Michael R. Howard, trustees, Sandra L. Hudson, William D. Hartshorn and Bruce A. and Lisa A. Zaagman to Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust, eight farmland parcels in Lyndon Township, $0.

Nancy A. Ronald Trust, Ronald L. Hartshorn Trust, Deborah S. and Michael R. Howard, trustees, to Kelby J. Hartman and Tyson H. and Kara Kaye Kullerstrand, 7971 Ogden Road, Lyndon, and four farmland parcels in Lyndon Township, $509,754.

Executors deed

Shirley M. Jones Estate to Lori A. Bush, 302 S. Jackson St., Morrison, $96,000.

Deed

Whiteside County sheriff and Nicholas A. and Stephanie R. Ernst to Rock River Housing Trust, 10114 Bristle St., Rock Falls, $121,874.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Shirley A. Hobbs to Stephen D. and Gregory T. Noble, 1864 Tower Road, Sublette, $44,000.

Ashley Lovestrand and Linda and Morgan Weiss to Fernando Vega and Tiani Sagado, block 11, lot 272, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

Evangelos and Mary Magdalina Dermos to Carolina Rene and Stephen Eric Clifford, block 18, lot 101, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,075.

Ashton Lions Club to Gary Mason, 803 Main St., Ashton, $0.

Eric Good to More TNT Property Solutions LLC, 1708 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $32,000.

DLM Farms LLC to Illinois Department of Transportation, one farmland parcel in Dixon Township, $8,000.

Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-GS5, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, owner trustee, to Shady Pines LLC, 304 S. Commercial Ave., Amboy, $35,900.

Steven D., Kelli and Jeremy Weidman to Clarice Williar, 518 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $55,000.

Michelle R. Mayfield to Amanda Dubois, 1012 Avery Ave., Dixon, $133,000.

Patricia and Laura L. Weiler to Michael Villarreal and Alexia Villareal McCarver, 119 W. Chestnut St., Compton, $79,500.

Brian and Dana Stupec to Hickory Hill Estates LLC, 1023 Highland Ave., Dixon, $185,000.

Schamberger Properties LLC to Renato J. Rocha, 225 N. Jones Ave., Amboy, $150,000.

Quit claim deeds

Eric Schafer to Shantel Davis, 228 S. Walnut St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Community State Bank of Rock Falls to Frances I. Newbauer and Theresa Hollis, 510 E. Bradshaw St., Dixon, $0.

Richard A. Petitt Jr., also Pettitt, to Franklin Oaks LLC, 1580 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Rivershore West Condominiums Association, Riverside Townhomes II Association and Riverside Estates Association, seven parcels in Dixon Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Timbercreek Trust No. 84, Bruce E. Keller and Edwin D. Yingling, trustees, to Ana D. Galvan, 732-734 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $42,500.

Jeanette E. Brandau Trust, Jeanette E. Brandau, trustee, to Fred and Jeanilee Bush, 914 E. Chamberlin St., Dixon, $239,900.

Romero Family Trust, Victor S. and Patricia A. Romero, co-trustees, to Brooklyn N. Rager and Nicole M. Walshon, block 3, lot 65, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $63,000.

Stanley R. Nelson Trust, Stanley R. Nelson, trustee, to Jerome Steven and Sharon Lynn Freund, block 7, lot 202, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,500.

Elroy W. Swope Trust No. 604, Margo Ackland and Wendy Wenzel, co-trustees, to Illinois Department of Transportation, 1166 Melugins Grove Road, Compton, $4,200.

Roger A. and Marlene G. White Trust, Natalie J. Cole, trustee, to Nicholas T. and Courtnie L. Griffin, 703 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $60,000.

Richard W. Wissing and Phyllis Louise Wissing Holt Trust, Chicago Trust Co. NA, trustee, to Richard W. Wissing and Phyllis Louise Wissing Holt Trust, FNBC Bank and Trust, trustee, four farmland parcels in South Dixon Township, $0.

Executors deeds

David J., Danny J. and Earl J. Nauman to RWMCR Properties LLC, 34 S. Jones St., Amboy, $7,500.

Linda L. Borgman and Susan R. Battisti Borgman to R&R Adventures LLC, 323 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $88,000.

John J. and Justin B. Corcoran to Donna Jungels, 738 W. Third St., Brooklyn, $100,000.

Deed in trust

William R. and Catherine H. Muetze Revocable Living Trust, William R. and Catherine H. Muetze, trustees, to William T. Wyer, four parcels in Brooklyn Township, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Richard L. and Christian L. Bailey to Megan Sneyd, 601 Sixth Ave., Rochelle, $122,000.

The late Rosemary B. Troxel by heirs Tom R. Troxel and Susan G. Whiting to Drew P. Mitchell, 302 S. Campbell Ave., Polo, $140,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Kevin and Lauryn Ywanauskas, 383 Red Fox Drive, Davis Junction, $292,500.

Adrian and Taylor Rico to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 383 Red Fox Drive, Davis Junction, $292,500.

Austin and Allyson McDaniel to Richard L. Bailey, 609 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $100,000.

Joseph S. and Breana N. Brewin to Aaron Moore, 3367 S. Manor Drive, Oregon, $150,000.

Connie L. and Douglas E. Wood to Joseph L. and Linda Ambrose Tayon, 301 Park Drive, Dixon, $142,500.

David M. and Roberta M. Franco to John, Leticia and Andrew Schnobrich, 2341 W. Egan Road, Byron, $251,500.

Gary L. Asher to Austin D. Luepkes, 1354 E. Kysor Drive, Byron, $250,400.

Classic Heritage Rentals LLC to Marco and Adriana Hernandez, 7108 S. West St., Rochelle, $45,000.

The late Darrell L. Hagemann by heirs to Poverty Nob LLC, 1260 E. Old Wagon Road, Oregon, and one parcel in Rockvale Township, $0.

Kelly Nalon to Carol A. Dufoe, 10797 W. Fairmont Road, Polo, $174,900.

Hub Shuttle Inc. to Heidi A. Essery, 4954 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $244,000.

Franklin D. Ramsey Jr. to Gilberto Rodriguez and Rita Salinas, 1108 W. Ave B, Rochelle, $142,000.

Anthony J. Marmion and Kristina Lively to Andrew and Kathryn Grant, 304 W. Willow St., Forreston, $185,000.

Haywell LLC-Westwood to Enrique Hernandez Garcia, one parcel in Flagg Township, $40,000.

The late Robert Spinden by heirs to Katharyn Bunton, 8113 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour, $104,000.

Quit claim deeds

Judith Young to Christine M. Sheffler and Kelly A. Hildebrand, 4084 W. Wisconsin St., Grand Detour, $0.

Gayle Jean Bennett to Nancy Virginia and Dana Carr and Gayle Jean Bennett, 105 E. Chicago Ave., Davis Junction, $0.

Daryl D. Butts to Fifth Street LLC, 602 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $0.

Shannon L. Satti to Bradley A. Byer, 10685 E. Diane Lane, Rochelle, $132,000.

Trustees deeds

Monroe Center Union Church, Lyddia A. Hare, Rosemary Hall and Vicki R. Rippentrop, all trustees, to Tyler Alexander Durham, 307 Main St., and one parcel in Monroe Township, $176,500.

Plautz Trust 81575, Doris A. Ferb and Christopher M. Mueller, trustees, to Gen3 Land and Cattle Co. Inc., two parcels in Woosung Township, $5,919,406.

Plautz Trust 81575, Doris A. Ferb and Christopher M. Mueller, trustees, to David Samuel and Margo Glickman Jakobs, one parcel in Woosung Township, $1,262,890.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Derek Anderson, Lisa M. Casey, Lisa M. Anderson, the late Todd M. Anderson and Gerald Nordgren to Rocket Mortgage LLC and Quicken Loans LLC, 745 Golden Prairie Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

