Dixon’s Heritage Square recognized as B.E.S.T. in Class

DIXON — Heritage Square has received Telligen’s B.E.S.T. in Class award, which recognizes the facility’s commitment to ensuring safety and quality care for their residents and places the organization on Telligen’s 2024 B.E.S.T. in Class list.

“Nursing homes that receive this award have gone above and beyond to provide safe and quality care,” said Tracey Durns, Telligen’s Senior Director Quality Improvement. “We congratulate the hard work of Heritage Square for their commitment to improving the lives of the residents they serve.”

Nursing homes receiving the B.E.S.T. in Class award are among the top performers in four areas, according to a news release. These include receiving the Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Award for three quarters in 2023; completing Telligen’s Emergency Preparedness Assessment; ensuring that at least 75% of staff have completed infection prevention and control training; and reducing the number of preventable emergency department visits by 5% or being within the top 25% of Telligen’s enrolled nursing homes.

Heritage Square, 620 N. Ottawa Ave. in Dixon, is a not-for-profit facility that provides sheltered care and skilled nursing services. It has been serving the Dixon community for over 50 years.

See the complete list of B.E.S.T. in Class awardees at https://www.telligenqiconnect.com/best/.