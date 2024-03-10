Art show underway at Woodlawn Arts Academy

Nivea Noon, a freshman at Ashton-Franklin Center, poses next to her artwork, “Moth,” during the opening reception of Woodlawn Arts Academy’s 15th annual Student-Teacher Art Exhibit. The exhibit runs through April 26 and is free and open to the public. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy’s 15th annual Student-Teacher Art Exhibit features more than 120 pieces of artwork by regional kindergarten through 12th-grade students and their teachers. The artwork will be on display in the halls and lounge at Woodlawn through April 26, and the exhibit is free to view during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

The public was welcome to vote on their favorite pieces during the opening reception as well as on Facebook for the first two weeks of the exhibit. The top four vote-getters in each of three age categories will be featured in the academy’s Summer Arts Program Guide, which is mailed to 24,000 addresses in the Sauk Valley area. Additionally, select pieces from the exhibit will be displayed as banners along the First Avenue Bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls, thanks to a partnership with the city of Sterling.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the academy office or on the website at www.woodlawnartsacademy.com. The academy’s programs are partially funded by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Foundation