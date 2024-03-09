Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Feb. 23-March 1

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Patricia K. Stoecker to Stoecker Paradise Hill LLC, 11809 Loron Road, Morrison, $611,000.

Donna Strohman Trust and Vicki Merlak Trust to Ramon C. and Melissa A. Woessner, one parcel on Ridge Road, Sterling, $2,310,266.

Jaden V. and Lynley E. Pack to David W. and Lori L. Galor, 25601 Front St., Sterling, $265,000.

Jeff D. Ellis to Felipe Ramos Martinez, 404 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $63,000.

Christine Palmer and Derek D. and Cynthia A. Wildemuth to Douglas W. Schmitt, one parcel on Blue Goose Road, Prophetstown, $680,000.

Randy F. and Todd A. Nelson to Kevin and Lynn Kenady, one parcel on North Genesee Street, Morrison, $30,000.

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to John R. and Shayne F. Prange Family Trust, one parcel on North Genesee Street, Morrison, $2,500.

Timothy C. and Tammy L. Moisant to BGRS Relocation Inc., 20762 Cattail Road, Fulton, $365,000.

Jesse and Brooks Soleta to Best Holding LLC, 80 Grove St., Prophetstown (Soleta Classic Restoration), $300,000.

Linda S. Kuepker to Jeffrey and Dinah J. Mays, 208 E. Market St., Tampico, $129,900.

Mackenzie A. Barnhart to Moises Lopez and Kaylee J. May, 1503 Second Ave., Sterling, $163,000.

Judy L. Wheeler to Modern Beauty Real Estate LLC, 203 Third Ave., Sterling, $165,000.

Jeffrey and Debora Nusbaum to David and Margo Jakobs, two parcels on Tampico Road, Chadwick, $462,905.

David and Margo Jakobs to Jeffrey and Debora Nusbaum, three parcels on Capp Road, Sterling, $1,462,905.

John R. and Diane Okland to Duaine E. and Debra L. Rote, one parcel on Hickory Hills Road, Sterling, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Industrial Development Commission and city of Rock Falls to Aaron Epps, one parcel in Coloma Township, $0.

Gladys I. Rose to Dawn M. McQuistion, 702 15th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Kenneth J. and Effie Burns Family Trust, John F. Burns, trustee, to Mitchel B. and Davelle J. Baar, one parcel on Black Road, Fenton, $30,000.

Robert L. and Geraldine R. Cassens Trust, James A. Cassens and Vicky L. VanDyke, trustees, to Carson Kirkpatrick, 611 Rita Court, Prophetstown, $200,000.

William and Betty Schaver Family Trust to Ean Daniel and Zoe Ann Marie Bird, 1306 11th Ave., Fulton, $116,620.

Deed

Maxine Kurschnew Estate to Daryl Kim and Sylvia Bravo, 2905 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $250,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Brent E. and Kathy Lynn Scholl to Scott D. Brook, Renee and Matthew I. Scholl, 109 and 145 Pilgrim Road, Polo and one parcel in Palmyra Township, $704,250.

Land Trust Number 855SVLT013, Sauk Valley Bank and Trust Co., trustee, to Greg Fullman, 202 North Court, Dixon, $120,000.

Merriam Shultz Helmsing to John W. and Kelly A. Ryan, two parcels of farmland in Harmon Township, $651,561.

Ted’s Vintage Treasures LLC to Andrew Kiesling and Chandler Koepke, 1351 Steward Road, Steward, $210,000.

Nancy A. Lang and Carol R. Hardy to G&H Land Ventures LLC, four parcels of farmland in Willow Creek Township, $1,189,400.

David James and Alice Elizabethe Margarita Verdugo, also Elizabeth, to Lorena Tellez, 514 E. Graham St., Dixon, $85,000.

Norma Jean Reed to Douglas D. and Diana L. Martin, 1309 Long St., Dixon, $125,000.

Robert S. Steel Jr. to Carol and Brent Kutz, 207 College Ave., Dixon, $15,000.

Merriam Schultz Helmsing to Lane C. and Carter L. Boehle, one parcel of farmland in Harmon Township, $498,273.

Taisa Lopez to Jose S. Alicea, block 1, lot 29, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Ana Galvan to Arlene Kelso, 207 Hubbell Drive, Dixon, $182,000.

Trustees deeds

L. Patrick and Marilyn A. Henry Trust No. 101, Judith Henry Fenoglio, trustee, to Mitchell and Brayden Henry, 597 Indian Head Road, Harmon, $1,136,102.

Robert H. Shultz Jr. Revocable Trust, Robert H. Shultz, trustee, to John W. and Kelly A. Ryan, two parcels of farmland in Harmon Township, $651,561.25.

Robert H. Shultz Jr. Revocable Trust, Robert H. Shultz, trustee, to Carter L. and Lane C. Boehle, one parcel of farmland in Harmon Township, $498,273.

Paul G. and Linda I. Fotre Revocable Living Trust, Paul G. and Linda I. Fotre, trustees, to Timothy D. Frey and Irene Bochko, block 29, lot 108, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

Executors deed

Marilyn D. Graf, Gail S. Onasch, independent executor, to Anmar Inc., 1105 Mary Ave., Dixon, $99,900.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Michelle B. and Travis J. Brown to Carlos J. Villavicencio Iriarte, 310 W. North St., Creston, $172,000.

Flagg Road Rochelle Properties LLC to Brent T. and Danielle M. Carmichael, one parcel in Flagg Township, $660,000.

Flagg Road Rochelle Properties LLC to Daniel and Natasha Carmichael, 74 parcels in Flagg Township, $290,000.

Moises Lopez to Meghan Rush and Kevin Piotrowski, 914 West Ave. B, Rochelle, $174,000.

Diana Alexandra Singleton to Abel Vasquez, 211 Wisconsin Lane, Dixon, $5,000.

Jeremy and Viengnapha Jones to Eric D. and Kristin M. Pence, 825 N. Seven Hickory Road, Byron, $232,000.

Brett Hollewell to Robert P. Dault II, 215 S. Franklin Ave., Polo, $65,000.

Craig L. Hermes to Richard Haan Jr., 205 Main St., Leaf River, $43,500.

Jose and Maria A. Acosta to 709 First Street Land Trust, Jose and Maria A. Acosta, trustees, 709 S. First St., Oregon, $0.

Richard L. McCanse to Blue Crew LLC, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $75,000.

Catherine M. Heng to Carla Maria Phillips, 201 Jefferson St., Oregon, $155,000.

Haywell LLC Westwood to Jacob E. and Kimberly J. Pelling, 5623 S. Forester Drive, Rochelle, $204,000.

Quit claim deed

Thomas J. Hartnett III to Troy Scott, 406 W. Sixth Ave., Rochelle, $30,000.

Trustees deed

Donald N. Sofolo Living Trust, Donald E. Sofolo, trustee, to Vanessa Rene Pontnack, 109 N. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $95,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and the late Udell A. Foss to Hub Shuttle Inc., 5946 E. Scott Drive, Stillman Valley, $164,376.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office