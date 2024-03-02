Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Feb. 16-23

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Meredith Geller Stroh to Dustin K. and Tierney R. Nelson, 1815 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $168,000.

Dale Balk Estate, Kimberly A. Vigil and Gregg A. Balk to Matthew D. Walker, 1301 15th Ave., Fulton, $110,000.

Brian Patterson, Laurie Adelman, Daryl Patterson and Cary Wiebenga to Daryl Patterson, 516 W. Morris St., Morrison, $0.

Rusty L. Surdez to Pamela K. Wittman and Laura Anne Schuler, 2217 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $144,000.

Jill E. Bryan to Nathaniel R. Schmitt, 1485 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, $76,000.

Neill E. Hill to Betty L. Warkins Trust, one parcel on Howard Road, Prophetstown, $432,250.

Leo R. and Joan M. Stewart to Brooks Soleta, one parcel on Grove Street, Prophetstown, $2,000.

Holesinger Farms Inc. to Wilis Land Co. Master Series and Walnut Acres Series, three parcels on Fenton Road, Morrison, $60,019.

David R. and Joan C. Seaton to Paul A. and Jodi R. Farral, 706 Locust St., Prophetstown, $82,900.

Luellen K. Lee to Aaron J. Peters, 608 N. Bluff St., Albany, $119,900.

Barbara L. Kophamer to Keith L. and Bonnie L. Stralow, two parcels on Damen Road, Morrison, $68,000.

Fonda R. Redell to Chad M. and Andrea Wolever, 1303 Eighth Ave., Erie, $219,000.

Quit claim deed

Mary E. Evans to Eric Evans, Doris J. Izral, Rick Roberts, Keri A. Olsen and Mary E. Evans, 2009 Scott St., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deed

Lorraine E. Gaffy Trust to Habben Family Trust, Kenneth L. and Malissa M. Habben, trustees, one parcel on Quinn Road, Sterling, $1.1 million.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Dennis P. Fulrath Estate, Rebecca A. Bushaw, Lana J. Nugent and Gary L. Fulrath to Community State Bank, 1203 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Patricia A. Harrison, also Jeralds, to Planet Home Lending, 513 E. Third St., Prophetstown, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Kaleb J. Kennay to Nitram Properties Inc., 2293 Gurler Road, Ashton, $152,500.

Jose L. Arroyo to Colleen A. Kennedy and Casimir R. Szczap, block 24, lot 85, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,500.

Gary D. and Rhonda K. Brown to Ryan and Shannon Buchwald, 2994 Herman Road, Steward, $30,000.

Brittany L. Walter to Gloria and Jesus Garcia, 222 N. Davis Ave., Amboy, $166,000.

Ronald R. and Angela M. Toot to Matthew C. and Colline N. Gusse, one parcel of farmland in South Dixon Township, $320,121.

Dennis W. Boynton to Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust, Larry G. McCormick, trustee, two parcels of farmland in Palmyra Township, $0.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Suzanne M. Schmidt, 709 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $275,000.

Jacque, James and Cheryl L. Yeater to Trayse M.S. Miller, 1228 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $105,900.

Brian W. Muetze and Jennifer D. Jensen to Maia Garden Prairie Farm LLC, two parcels of farmland in Viola Township, $3,375,000.

Edward W. Harden to Rustics Roots Acres LLC, four parcels in Nelson Township, $0.

Edward W. Harden to Harden 1854 LLC, 1448 Harmon Road and five parcels in Nelson Township, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Dawn Wilde to Crystal Swiontek, block 8, lot 133, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Alejandro Salinas to Marissa Illoa, block 13, lot 112, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deed

Gerald L. and Jean K. Seiden Revocable Trust, Gerald L. and Jean K. Seiden, trustees, to Calvin Thomas Conners, block 26, lot 6, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

The late Linda K. Fultz to NSM Trust 314, Neal August and Sandra Kay Madlena, trustees, 314 W. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $155,000.

Thomas J. Hartnett III to David Gabriel Berger Suncais Da Cruz and Brittany A. Gray, 312 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $143,000.

Blake A. Benesh to George C. and Lynette F. Hallauer, one parcel in Rockvale Township, $110,000.

Benjamin and Chantel O’Rorke to Juan Martinez, 567 W. Second St., Rochelle, $110,000.

Ewa and Alojzy Czaplinska to James R. and Christine J. Macklin Trust, James R. and Christine J. Macklin, trustees, 5839 S. Indian Trail, Rochelle, $404,000.

Janice R. Gohlke Trust 1, Morey D. Weiss and Brenda L. Owens, trustees, to William R. Fisher, 209 N. Tamarack Drive, Dixon, $218,000.

Quit claim deeds

The late Christopher J. and Patricia A. Jung by heir and Geralyn P. Kocan to James Kocan, 290 W. Margaret Fuller Road, Oregon, $0.

The late Sandra K. Shade by heirs and Deborah K. Sweitzer to Kathy I. Gantz, 4742 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Forreston, $0.

Storybook Gardens LLC to Jana K. Gruben, 403 Lincoln Highway and 413 W. Fourth Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deed

James Keller Trust, Jamie K. Budden and Jamie Keller Budden GST Trust, Jamie K. Budden, trustee, to KBH Properties LLC, 3925 S. Talbott Road and 16015 W. Milledgeville Road, Polo, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Mary Jean Bridgeforth to GSRPM Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 20031, JP Morgan Chase Bank, trustee, 309 N. Ninth St., Rochelle, $0.

Trustee deed Trust

Julie A. Ebens, trustee to Hale Hanson Hale Family Trust, Joseph J. Ebens, Brian A, Hale and Ruth E. Hanson Hale, trustees, 504 S. Oak Meadow Drive, Oregon, $430,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office