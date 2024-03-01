March 01, 2024
Shaw Local
Ogle sheriff: 4-year-old Monroe Center child killed in dog attack

By Alexa Zoellner and Kathleen A. Schultz
emergency lights

OREGON – A 4-year-old rural Monroe Center boy died Thursday in a Rockford hospital after being attacked by a dog, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Brian VanVickle reported Friday.

According to a post on the department’s website, 911 dispatchers received a call about 4:40 p.m. reporting the mauling. CPR was in progress, the caller said.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he died, the report said.

The dog, a mixed breed, was in a kennel at the time, and nothing criminal was involved. It was euthanized Friday afternoon, VanVickle said in an email to Shaw Media.

Dr. Thomas Champley has been the Ogle County Animal Control administrator since 1996.

“This is the first time we’ve had a fatality,” he said Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

PremiumCrime and CourtsCrimeBreakingOgle County SheriffOgle County
Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner reports on Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Shaw Media out of the Dixon office. Previously, she worked for the Record-Eagle in Traverse City, Michigan, and the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.