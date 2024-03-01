Ogle sheriff: 4-year-old Monroe Center child killed in dog attack

OREGON – A 4-year-old rural Monroe Center boy died Thursday in a Rockford hospital after being attacked by a dog, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Brian VanVickle reported Friday.

According to a post on the department’s website, 911 dispatchers received a call about 4:40 p.m. reporting the mauling. CPR was in progress, the caller said.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he died, the report said.

The dog, a mixed breed, was in a kennel at the time, and nothing criminal was involved. It was euthanized Friday afternoon, VanVickle said in an email to Shaw Media.

Dr. Thomas Champley has been the Ogle County Animal Control administrator since 1996.

“This is the first time we’ve had a fatality,” he said Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.