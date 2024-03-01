Education notes: Sauk Valley-area high school seniors attend UD’s Century Scholars Day

DUBUQUE – About 60 high-achieving high school seniors visited the University of Dubuque for its annual Second Century Scholars Day on Feb. 16.

Supported by investors, the Second Century Scholars program awards two renewable full-tuition scholarships and several one-time Distinguished Scholar awards to incoming first-year students who show a wide-ranging curiosity about their world, a strong capacity for self-discipline and a passion for academic excellence in service to their communities.

Local students who participated were Lauren Wambergue of Fulton High School, Ella Englehaupt of Saint Bede Academy, Haley Jones of Stillman Valley High School and Sophia Oester of Princeton High School.

To be eligible for the scholarships, invited students with a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher were on campus to participate. They completed a series of interviews and a writing exercise, learned about UD’s Scholar-Leader Honors Program through an informational session, met with UD faculty and students, and attended a dinner where they were recognized for their academic accomplishments.

Kish College to host programs celebrating Women’s History Month

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will celebrate Women’s History Month throughout March by hosting several events and activities for students and the public. Women’s History Month is observed annually to commemorate, study and celebrate the vital role of women in history.

Tuesday, March 5: Women Unveiled: Honoring Phenomenal Women Who Shaped History. Visit a display of vibrant prints of women in history during this all-day event in the Student Lounge, C1121. This showcase demonstrates remarkable women who have left a legacy of grace, brilliance and resilience.

Wednesday, March 6: Kish Voices of Inspiration Video Premiere. Join Kish from 12:15 to 2 p.m. in the Intercultural Center, C1132, for a video series of the Kish employees sharing personal reflections on women who have inspired them. From mentors to historical figures, the community comes together to celebrate the diverse and empowering stories that shape perspectives during Women's History Month.

Thursday, March 7: Self-Love Letters. Take the time to write a self-love letter and express what you mean to you. Join an afternoon of self-discovery from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in C1121. This gathering encourages the celebration of personal growth and reflection.

Wednesday, March 20: Kish Students Chat: A Dialogue on Women's Issues Today. This event brings facilitators and students together to delve into vital discussions and foster an open dialogue surrounding women's issues from 12:15 to 2 p.m. in the Intercultural Center, C1132.

Tuesday, March 26: HerStory Spin the Wheel. Participants will spin the wheel and answer intriguing questions about remarkable women in history during this activity from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in C1121.

Local student among graduates at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 648 degrees from both campuses in December 2023. Ben Redington, of Rochelle, earned a bachelor of science degree in education and human sciences.

Fulton student participates in Central College’s service-learning project

PELLA – In spring 2024, 115 Central College students are participating in a service-learning opportunity to build civic engagement. Tiffany Smith of Fulton is helping with a human relations project in Des Moines, Iowa. Smith is in the Class of 2025.