Fritts honors Lincolnway Cafe for February Local Business Highlight

Rep. Bradley Fritts (left) presents a February Local Business Highlight certificate to Joe and Muda Rushiti. (Photo provided by state Rep. Bradley Fritts)

DIXON — For his February 2024 local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Lincolnway Cafe in Franklin Grove.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to honor Lincolnway Cafe because they are an excellent, family owned restaurant that gives back to our community,” said Fritts. “Not only is the customer service and food top-notch, but they also support the local women’s club, Ashton and Franklin Grove sports, as well as many other area events.”

Owners Muda and Joe Rushiti opened Lincolnway Cafe nearly 18 years ago. Muda was raised in the restaurant industry and followed in the footsteps of her father, who also owned a family restaurant.

“It’s not an easy time to own a local family restaurant,” Fritts said. “I applaud Muda and Joe on their dedication to Lincolnway Cafe and the entire Franklin Grove community.”

Lincolnway Cafe is located at 137 N. Elm St. in Franklin Grove.

