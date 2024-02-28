Lee, DeKalb counties placed under flood advisory Tuesday night

.DIXON — A flood advisory has been issued for Lee and DeKalb counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.

At 6:37 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rainfall continuing across portions of southeastern Lee and southern DeKalb counties, with rainfall rates of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Up to 2 inches of rain had fallen, the National Weather Service reported.

The NWS said the excessive rainfall could cause flooding in poor drainage and urban areas. Roads and streets also could be flooded.

Some locations that will experience flooding include DeKalb, Dixon, Sandwich, Amboy, Shabbona, Lake Holiday, Hinckley, Somonauk, Waterman, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Paw Paw, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Lee, Compton, Steward, Nelson, West Brooklyn and Harmon.

A flood advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. People in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.