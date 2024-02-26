February 26, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Petunia City Quilt Guild meets March 4 in Dixon

By Shaw Local News Network
Carolyn McQuillan sews strips of fabric together while making a ruffled "Trixie" bag as a sample for her Clare quilt shop, Basketcases Unlimited. According to McQuillan, customers and workshop participants enjoy the traditional crafts of quilting and sewing and use the art to escape the rush of everyday life. KATE WEBER CARLSON | kcarlson@daily-chronicle.com

Sewing (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — The Petunia City Quilt Guild has a monthly meeting on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Third St., Dixon.

Sue Ramage, a member, will talk about the topic “The Quilt Top is Done. What’s Next?” at the March 4 meeting.

The Petunia City Quilt Guild was established in 1989 in Dixon. The guild’s purpose is to work together to further the interest of its members and community in the art of quilt-making as well as share ideas and exchange methods on the construction of all types of quilts, garments and gifts. Membership is open to all.

Check out petuniacityquiltguild.com for more information about this quilting group.

DixonEntertainment
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois