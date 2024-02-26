Petunia City Quilt Guild meets March 4 in Dixon

DIXON — The Petunia City Quilt Guild has a monthly meeting on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Third St., Dixon.

Sue Ramage, a member, will talk about the topic “The Quilt Top is Done. What’s Next?” at the March 4 meeting.

The Petunia City Quilt Guild was established in 1989 in Dixon. The guild’s purpose is to work together to further the interest of its members and community in the art of quilt-making as well as share ideas and exchange methods on the construction of all types of quilts, garments and gifts. Membership is open to all.

Check out petuniacityquiltguild.com for more information about this quilting group.