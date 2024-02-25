Schweitzer joins Extension as family life educator

Kara Schweitzer is the new family life educator serving Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties, and other areas of northwestern Illinois. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

STERLING — A new educator has joined the Illinois Extension and its statewide effort to provide programming that promotes positive health practices.

Kara Schweitzer is the new family life educator serving Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties, and other areas of northwestern Illinois. She is passionate about providing educational programs and experiences to promote well-being for individuals and families throughout their lifespan. Her interests include healthy aging, brain health, stress management, caregiving and mindfulness.

“Family life educators play a critical role in educating individuals and families about health and wellness across the life span,” County Director Karla Belzer said. “Helping people make better decisions that impact their overall well-being creates healthier individuals, families, and communities. Kara’s expertise and experience will undoubtedly enhance family life educational programming in our communities.”

Schweitzer earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Mary’s College in 2014 and a master’s degree in therapeutic recreation from the University of Iowa in 2016. She has maintained the certified therapeutic recreation specialist credential from the National Council of Therapeutic Recreation Certification since 2016. She has also maintained the certified dementia practitioner credential from the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners since 2020.

Before joining Extension, Schweitzer worked as a recreational therapist in several healthcare and human service settings in Illinois and Indiana, including skilled nursing and memory care, inpatient and outpatient behavioral healthcare and community special recreation. She has extensive experience developing and implementing educational and experiential programs for children through older adults to promote mental, emotional, social and physical well-being.

In her free time, Schweitzer enjoys spending time with her family and her dog, traveling, being in nature, crafting, and swimming.