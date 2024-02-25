Letter: Support Li Arellano for Senate in the 37th District primary on March 19

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and today, with over 20 years of valiant service, he continues to inspire as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves and a skilled engineer.

Experienced in leadership and bravery: Li’s journey includes three courageous deployments to the Middle East, where he demonstrated unwavering commitment and leadership in challenging combat missions.

A family of heroes: The spirit of service runs deep in the Arellano family. Li’s brothers, Dr. Andres Arellano and Karl Arellano, are proud U.S. Army combat veterans. They continue their dedication by serving our heroes at the Veterans Administration. Andres as a caring physical therapist, and Karl through vital counseling work with fellow veterans.

Honoring the uniform: As a respected member of the U.S. Army Reserves, Li Arellano embodies the values of duty, honor and country. Please note: His rank, job titles and images are shared with respect and do not imply endorsement by the Department of the Army or the Department of Defense. I have known Li for almost eight years through my tenure at the Lee County Board. I have never seen any candidate work this hard.

Please join me in supporting Li Arellano for Senate. Li’s story is one of true patriotism and selfless service. Let’s rally behind him as he brings this spirit of dedication to the Senate!

Lirim Mimini, Ashton

Lirim Mimini is a member of the Lee County Board.