Letter: Reader seeking info about Sauk Valley-area Vietnam veterans

March 29, 1973, marked the day the last America troop departed Vietnam. I have researched the vets killed in Vietnam in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties since 2015 but have received several phone calls about vets who died years later of war-related injuries or illness and feel that they should be included. Their names should be added to the list of those we lost.

All the names of these brave vets will be read aloud at the honors ceremony.

I am now also seeking Vietnam vets from surrounding counties who gave their lives fighting for freedom or who returned home. If you have a family member from Stephenson, Bureau, Carroll or other close-by county who gave their all, please call me at 815-994-2030 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Please watch for later news releases and posters regarding the March 30 memorial service and luncheon. The luncheon is free and Vietnam vets and their wives are invited.

Carol Chandler, Dixon