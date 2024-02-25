February 25, 2024
Lee County Board reappoints engineer for another six-year term

By Alexa Zoellner
Lee County Board

Lee County Board (Shaw Local News Network)

DIXON — Current Lee County Engineer David Anderson can continue in the position for another six years, Lee County Board members decided Thursday.

On Feb. 22, board members unanimously voted to reappoint Anderson as county engineer for another six-year term effective April 18.

In a separate motion, County Board members unanimously approved a resolution setting his salary at $142,000 from the effective date of the term through April 18, 2025, and to appropriate state-provided Motor Fuel Tax funds to pay it.

Lee County still is responsible for funding $71,000 of Anderson’s 2024-25 salary, according to an agreement between the county and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The county’s portion will come from Surface Transportation Program funds, which will “be made available to the Illinois Department of Transportation for the State’s use in exchange for an equal amount of State funds,” the salary resolution reads. “The State funds shall not exceed fifty percent (50%) of the County Engineer’s annual salary.”

Alexa Zoellner reports on Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Shaw Media out of the Dixon office. Previously, she worked for the Record-Eagle in Traverse City, Michigan, and the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.