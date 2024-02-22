Dixon School Board approves new hire, retirements and resignations

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved several personnel items. They include:
New hires
- Michael Breedlove, full-time custodian at Dixon High School, effective Feb. 22.
Change in status
- April O’Rourke, from individual paraprofessional at Madison School to individual paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Jan. 24, 2024.
- Kellie Glenn, from assistant principal to principal at Washington School, effective starting in the 2024-25 school year.
- Erin Grubic, from secretary to the assistant superintendent, to administrative assistant to the superintendent/human resources coordinator, effective July 1, 2024.
Resignations
- Linda Krone, physical education teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
- Kayla Ramadani, fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
- Hollie Burrs, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Feb. 29, 2024.
- Kayla Ankney, paraprofessional at RMS, effective Feb. 15, 2024.
Dismissal
- Brianna Snyder, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Feb. 16, 2024.
Retirements
- Susan Lauer, fourth grade teacher at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.
- Jill Alston, kindergarten teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.
- Stacey Hansen, English teacher at DHS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.
- Lynn Longan, math teacher at RMS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.
- Dan Crawford, science teacher at DHS, effective 30 days into the 2028-2029 school year.
- T. Evan Thorpe, P.E teacher at Madison, effective 30 days into the 2028-2029 school year;.
- Amy Scott, reading specialist/tutor at Madison, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.
- Jeff Clark, science teacher at DHS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.
Dixon High School coaches
This list is effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Britney Pitzer, assistant girls soccer.
- Leslie Butler, assistant softball.
- Rick Kent, head boys tennis.
- Dan Crawford, assistant baseball.
- Tyler Matteson, assistant baseball, .5 stipend.
- Brian Scheidegger, assistant baseball, .5 stipend.
- Matthew Hicks, musical producer.
Volunteer coaches
This list is effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Hallie Nelson, DHS girls soccer.
- Sam Ramirez, DHS softball.
- Carie Ramirez, DHS softball.
- Samantha Valk, DHS softball.
- Oscar Van Sickle, DHS baseball.
- Chris Van Horn, DHS baseball.
- Brent Seggebruch, DHS baseball.
- Kaleb Crawford, DHS baseball.