Dixon School Board approves new hire, retirements and resignations

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved several personnel items. They include:

New hires

Michael Breedlove, full-time custodian at Dixon High School, effective Feb. 22.

Change in status

April O’Rourke, from individual paraprofessional at Madison School to individual paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Jan. 24, 2024.

Kellie Glenn, from assistant principal to principal at Washington School, effective starting in the 2024-25 school year.

Erin Grubic, from secretary to the assistant superintendent, to administrative assistant to the superintendent/human resources coordinator, effective July 1, 2024.

Resignations

Linda Krone, physical education teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Kayla Ramadani, fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Hollie Burrs, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Feb. 29, 2024.

Kayla Ankney, paraprofessional at RMS, effective Feb. 15, 2024.

Dismissal

Brianna Snyder, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Feb. 16, 2024.

Retirements

Susan Lauer, fourth grade teacher at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Jill Alston, kindergarten teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Stacey Hansen, English teacher at DHS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Lynn Longan, math teacher at RMS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Dan Crawford, science teacher at DHS, effective 30 days into the 2028-2029 school year.

T. Evan Thorpe, P.E teacher at Madison, effective 30 days into the 2028-2029 school year;.

Amy Scott, reading specialist/tutor at Madison, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Jeff Clark, science teacher at DHS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Dixon High School coaches

This list is effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

Britney Pitzer, assistant girls soccer.

Leslie Butler, assistant softball.

Rick Kent, head boys tennis.

Dan Crawford, assistant baseball.

Tyler Matteson, assistant baseball, .5 stipend.

Brian Scheidegger, assistant baseball, .5 stipend.

Matthew Hicks, musical producer.

Volunteer coaches

This list is effective for the 2023-2024 school year.