Waterfowl gathering is Feb. 24 in Thomson

Gulls, ducks, and geese use the Mississippi River flyway. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

THOMSON – The Sportsmen’s Banquet will be Saturday, Feb. 24, at Majestic Pines, Thomson.

Outdoorsmen and their families are encouraged to attend. The mid-winter sportsmen’s banquet is hosted by the Mississippi Flyway Waterfowlers.

The event includes a meal, live auction, silent auction and many raffles. Organizers plan on a large ladies’ raffle and dice raffle. A deer hunter’s raffle will include a deer ground blind, hunting gear and food plot seed. The waterfowler’s raffle will include all gear needed for waterfowl hunting.

The auction will feature collectibles, decoys, wildlife art and an AKC black lab donated by Barn Ridge Kennels. The doors open at 5 p.m.

For information or tickets, call Ron Kaufman at 309-887-4390 or email ronkaufman1@msn.com.