Oregon man, 62, found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl

OREGON – An Ogle County judge Friday ruled an Oregon man guilty of six counts of criminal sexual assault and one of battery of a minor girl after a bench trial in November.

James S. Clevenger III, 61, formerly of Sterling, faces at least six to 30 years in prison on each assault charge, which must be served at 85% before he is eligible for release, and one to three years for the battery.

He has a status hearing March 13; a sentencing date has not yet been set.

The bench trial was held Nov. 14 and 29 before Judge Ben Roe, Ogle County Court records show.

Clevenger was charged July 15, 2021, with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and being a child sex offender living within 500 feet of a prohibited space. The sex abuse charge was dismissed that Oct. 9, while the battery charge was added that Dec. 9.

Further investigation determined he assaulted the same child the year before, State’s Attorney Mike Rock said in a news release Friday, and the second case was filed May 23, 2022, court records show.

A motion to join the two cases was approved Feb. 7, 2023.

