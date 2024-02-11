Symphony concert is Feb. 18 in Morrison

Brian Dollinger is the music director and conductor of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided by the Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

MORRISON – “Mystics and Fantasy” is the theme for Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual Family Concert. Set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, in the Morrison High School auditorium, the program will open with French composer Paul Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” which inspired the Disney movie of the same name.

The orchestra’s conductor is Brian Dollinger, and Karl Wolf, a member of the Symphony’s board of directors, will narrate the piece.

Other music on the program will include “Nimue and Her Fairies” based on the legends of King Arthur and composed by Daniel Perttu, “The Three Virtues of Zarathustra” (Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds) by Irmensul, and the overture to Beethoven’s ballet music “The Creatures of Prometheus.”

The concert is the fifth of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s 70th concert season, and it is specifically geared toward families with young musicians and aspiring musicians. All students are admitted for free to the concert. Regular adult admission price is $20, but an adult accompanying a student is admitted at half-price.

The symphony’s season tickets also are honored at this performance. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted at the door.

Full program notes for the music to be performed are available on the symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.