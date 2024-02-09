Dixon man found fit to assist in his own defense in attempted sex assault case

DIXON – A Dixon man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman is fit to assist in his own defense and to stand trial if it comes to that, an evaluation has determined.

Donald J. Smith, 37, is charged in Lee County Court with attempted criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse, which are punishable by three to seven, two to five and one to three years in prison, respectively.

According to Dixon police, on Oct. 20, while the woman was at KSB Hospital, Smith, then a patient there, allegedly held her down, told her he was going to rape her and grabbed her through her clothes.

Smith, who is free on pretrial release, was ordered to be evaluated Nov. 28, the order finding him fit was filed Wednesday and his next status hearing is March 6.