Education notes: Applications for Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation scholarships now available

AMBOY – Applications for Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation scholarships now are available on the Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation website at www.lcfbfoundation.org.

Applicants must be a Lee County Farm Bureau member or the dependent of a Lee County Farm Bureau member in good standing and be pursuing a major in an agricultural or agricultural-related field of study in his or her college curriculum (accredited college, university or community college) in the fall.

The Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation scholarship(s) for area high school seniors will be in the amount of $1,500. The number of scholarships awarded will be determined based on the number of qualified applicants and upon the availability of funds.

The Larry J. Green Memorial scholarship will be one scholarship in the amount of $1,500 to a high school senior.

The Gentry Family Agriculture Scholarship will be one scholarship in the amount of $1,500 to a high school senior.

The Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation also will offer one $1,500 scholarship to a current undergraduate student.

The Sylvan & Virginia Leffelman “Leave a Legacy” Scholarship will be one $1,000 scholarship to a student seeking post-secondary education including trade school.

The Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation also has established a scholarship ranging from $500 to $1,000 for a student attending Sauk Valley Community College and participating in its new ag program.

The Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation also offers a veterinary scholarship, which will award up to $2,500 for students enrolling in their third or fourth year in veterinary school concentrating in large animal studies.

The mission of the Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation is to fund and encourage ag-related educational opportunities to the youths of Lee County through programs including scholarships, Books by the Bushel and Ag in the Classroom.

Complete details on eligibility for consideration and criteria for awarding the scholarship are detailed in the scholarship application. To obtain an application or for information, visit the Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation’s website at www.lcfbfoundation.org or contact the Lee County Farm Bureau office at 815-857-3531 or leecfb@comcast.net.

Applications are due to the Lee County Farm Bureau office no later than Feb. 15.

MCC announces fall term dean’s list

MARSHALLTOWN – A total of 248 students were named to the fall 2023 dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College.

Courtney Crisp of Sterling was named to the dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester and have earned at least a 3.5 GPA while attending MCC classes in Marshalltown, at Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell or online. Part-time students are not included in this list.