Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Jan.12-19

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Mary Bodman to Hunter James and Jade M. Hatten, 1108 Arland St., Rock Falls, $67,000.

Mark L. Henson to city of Sterling, 410 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $0.

United States Veterans Administration, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to James J. and Lori Temple Lacy, 720 Seventh St., Erie, $125,000.

Alfredo Silva to Andrew Knapp, 911 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $35,000.

Caryl L. Lappin Estate, Christopher E. Letcher and Jenifer R. Grobe to William and Jennesse Hollowell, 207 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $72,000.

Larry J. and Sharla D. Kropf to Dustin G. and Tonia R. Kropf, 4051 Hickory Hills Road, Tampico, $830,000.

Cheryl Meiners, formerly Hook, to Chad M. Christopher, 408 W. Park St., Morrison, $65,000.

Kent E. Forth to Vincent W. and Carla J. Bush Trust, three parcels on Lyndon Road, Morrison, $2,107,200.

Dustin E. Rhodes to Patrick A. Dunagan, 504 West Ave., Sterling, $129,500.

Daniel S. McCune Estate and Laura L. Hoyle to David Rowzee, 1506 First Ave., Rock Falls, $70,000.

Evan D. and Marie Clark to Stephen Nalder, 807 W. 13th St., Sterling, $75,000.

Claudia G. Mejia Carmona and Francisco S. Piscil Armas to Andrew S. and Melissa Wickham, 507 S. Orange St., Morrison, $118,000.

Karen Hall to Brandon D. Wilson, 21578 Jersey Road, Tampico, $70,000.

Joseph Johns to Karen A. Hall, 406 E. Second St., Tampico, $40,000.

Quit claim deeds

Jon Unger to Jenifer R. Grobe, 207 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $0.

Judy L. Harrison to Caryl Lappin, 207 Ave. A, Rock Falls, $0.

Corey L. Ortiz to Waller Whitetails LLC, 23718 Waller Road, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deed

Melinda Cadogan and Cindy Spooner, trustees, to Joseph A. Eirhart Trust and Lorraine A. Temple Trust, 915 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $225,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Audrey M. Reiger Estate, Richard Dale and Terri Lee Willett, Steven Ray Kested and Vicki Lynn Meyer to Integrity Solutions Realty, 1206 Wilson St., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Judith K. Landherr Estate, Colette Schmitt, Janelle A. Hanson and James Landherr to REO 2023NR1 LLC, 900 and 900B McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

James R., David E., John F. and Ronald L. Ackert to Ackert Easy 80 LLC, one farmland parcel in East Grove Township, $240,000.

Nepthali and Pamela Ellorando to Gerlad Grimm, 962 Stony Point Road, Dixon, $150,000.

Gerald Full, Daniel Welty and Secure Mini Storage to Cal Stor Public Storage, also Cal Storage Properties LLC, one parcel in Amboy Township, $40,000.

JCC Realty LLC to SF LPRC LLC, 669 Roxbury Road, Paw Paw, $5,915,000.

JS Barrington Property LLC to SCK Enterprises LLC, 1362-68 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $460,000.

Rivershore West Condominiums Association to Hvarre Holdings LLC, two parcels in Dixon Township, $0.

Mark A. Heiman to Kevin and Matthew W. Ganz, one farmland parcel in Brooklyn Township, $400,000.

Samantha Bradley to Ryan Cummings, 611 W. Second St., Dixon, $151,500.

Benjamin Miller to Daniel Huene, 248 N. State St., Franklin Grove, $10,500.

Noah D. and Stacy Erisman and Nichole Burfield to Douglas D. and Kristen B. Zabel, 124 W. Middle St., Franklin Grove, $65,000.

Bison Wallow LLC to Bison and The Bee LLC, 302 state Route 38, Franklin Grove, $250,000.

Lincoln Way Inn LLC to Lincoln Way Stay LLC, 409 N. State St., Franklin Grove, $750,000.

Mud Creek Land LLC to Scott E. and Edward J. Lewandowski, 2184 Peek Home Road, Dixon, $0.

Mud Creek Land LLC to Scott E. and Edward J. Lewandowski, 2182 Peek Home Road, Dixon, $275,000.

Michael P. Partington to Maureen and R. Edward Veltman Jr., 1217 Washington Ave., unit A-1, Dixon, $75,000.

Faith Timmerman to Gerardo Prado, 240 Maple St., Paw Paw, $223,000.

Executors deed

Arminde L. McClung and Mary Louise Fisher to Artemio Cadenas, 203 W. Lincoln Highway, Franklin Grove, $85,000.

Sheriff deeds

Lee County sheriff and William M. Appleton to David T. Fritts, 239 Lincoln Way, Dixon, $36,301.

Lee County sheriff and Jacob Daniel Fox to Welcome Home Trust, 1220 Robin Road, Dixon, $113,000.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Kathy Brogren, Joann Haefner, Terri Lynn Henderson and Steven, David, Brian and Mark Brooks to Edward C. Vock, two parcels in Pine Creek Township, $1,027,833.

Dennis E. and Noreen K. Sweetwood to Michael J. and Janet L. Greenfield, 105 E. Main St., Forreston, $80,000.

Randal W. Holder to Mitchell McGee and Madison Merdian, 6745 N. Smokey Lane, Stillman Valley, $287,900.

TLI Inc. to LKBL Properties LLC, 6 S. Seminary St., Mt. Morris, $65,000.

Annette L. Ellis to Robert F. and Mary C. Carsella, 113 Katies Way, Mt. Morris, $177,000.

Leonard J. Bryson to Benjamin R. and Heather J. Faivre, one parcel in Buffalo Township, Polo, $60,000.

Neil K. and Marianne Swanson to Guillermo and Sorayda Maciel, 5743 S. Skare Road, Rochelle, $263,000.

Quit claim deed

Julie A. Terhark to Michael K. Bacon, 7587 Northwest Road, Mt. Morris, $0.

Trustees deeds

David M. and Laurie F. Sherrick Trust, David M. and Laurie F. Sherrick trustees, to David G. and Linda S. Poole, six farmland parcels in Buffalo Township, $1,972,712.

David M. and Laurie F. Sherrick Trust, David M. and Laurie F. Sherrick trustees, to Keith and Deborah Poole, two parcels in Buffalo Township, $910,568.

Carsella Family Revocable Living Trust, Robert and Mary C. Carsella, trustees, to Jake Cammin, 899 N. Etnyre Terrace, Oregon, $218,000.

William S. Foley Trust, Brian Magura, trustee, to Benjamin and Danny E. McKean, one parcel on state Route 64, Polo, $71,300.

Executors deed

The late Susan L. Mackay by executor to Gary S. and Sheri L. Guzzardo, 400 N. Sixth St., Oregon, $175,000.

