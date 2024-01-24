Milledgeville man, 19, charged in deaths of two motorcyclists

MOUNT CARROLL — A 19-year-old Milledgeville man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and using an electronic communications device when he crashed into a motorcycle, killing its two riders, pleaded not guilty in Carroll County court to six felony counts.

According to Illinois State Police, Andrew Lapp was northbound on state Route 40 just north of Clark Road in Milledgeville about 7:30 p.m. May 28 when he crossed the center line and struck the southbound motorcycle.

Timmie Joe Holland, 69, a Morrison native living in Shelby, North Carolina, and formerly of Sterling and Rock Falls, and his passenger, Jo-Allen Michelle Taylor, 49, of Dixon and formerly of Sterling and Polo, died at the scene.

Lapp was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and was charged June 6 with improper lane usage, a traffic offense.

State’s Attorney Aaron Kaney filed new charges – two counts each of aggravated DUI causing death, reckless homicide and aggravated use of a communications device causing death – on Dec. 12.

According to the charging document, Lapp was under the influence of an unnamed controlled substance and using an unspecified communications device while driving at a speed greater than was “reasonable or proper” and swerving in and out of his lane when he hit the motorcycle.

Lapp, who is free under the conditions of pretrial release, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 18, and has a hearing Feb. 22 in both cases.

If convicted of aggravated DUI, he faces three to 14 years in prison on the first count, and if convicted of both counts, six to 28 years, of which he must serve 85%.

Reckless homicide is punishable by two to five years, illegal use of a communications device by one to three years.

According to his obituary, Holland, a retired mechanic, owned and operated K&T Auto Repair in Sterling before retiring in 2016.

He is survived by his son, Daniel Holland, of Sycamore, his daughter, Ashley Holland, of Rock Falls, granddaughters Addison and Lilian, brothers Ervin Cornstubble of Lyndon and Rick Cornstubble of Sterling, sister Grace Ann Harms of California, and his stepfather, Bert Cornstubble of Rock Falls.

Law Jones Funeral Home handled arrangements.

According to her obituary, Taylor, a machine operator at Allied-Locke Industries in Dixon, is survived by three sons: Cody and Casen Taylor, both of Dixon, and Cole Taylor, of Streator, her mother, Patricia D. Miles, and siblings Duane Miles, Craig Bonnell and Rachel Miles.

Preston-Schilling Funeral Home handled her arrangements.