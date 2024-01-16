Semi hauling Hamburger Helper hit by train east of Franklin Grove

FRANKLIN GROVE – A semi from Mexico hauling a load of Hamburger Helper it picked up at Crest Foods in Ashton got hung up on the icy tracks at a crossing east of Franklin Grove and was struck by a Union Pacific train, sending boxes of “America’s favorite one-pan meal” spilling in the snow.
The tractor-trailer’s driver, who managed to jump from the cab, suffered only minor injuries, Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan said in a news release Tuesday.
Carlos Rivera Rodriguez, 35, of Mexico, a driver for Olvera Freight, had just picked up the load and was heading south on Willow Road shortly after 3 p.m. Monday when his rig became stuck at the Willow Road crossing and was struck by the eastbound train, the release said.
“The snowy weather conditions appeared to be a factor,” it said.
Rodriguez was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon and treated for minor injuries.
It took Dabney Services towing service, also of Dixon, several hours to clear the scene.