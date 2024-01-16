Semi hauling Hamburger Helper hit by train east of Franklin Grove

A semi from Mexico hauling a load of Hamburger Helper it picked up at Crest Foods in Ashton got hung up on the snowy, icy tracks at the Willow Road crossing east of Franklin Grove and was struck by a Union Pacific train, sending boxes spilling in the snow. The driver jumped free and was not seriously injured. (Provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Department)

FRANKLIN GROVE – A semi from Mexico hauling a load of Hamburger Helper it picked up at Crest Foods in Ashton got hung up on the icy tracks at a crossing east of Franklin Grove and was struck by a Union Pacific train, sending boxes of “America’s favorite one-pan meal” spilling in the snow.

The tractor-trailer’s driver, who managed to jump from the cab, suffered only minor injuries, Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan said in a news release Tuesday.

A semi from Mexico hauling a load of Hamburger Helper got hung up on the snowy tracks at the Willow Road crossing east of Franklin Grove and was struck by a Union Pacific train, sending boxes spilling in the snow. The driver jumped free. (Provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Deparment)

Carlos Rivera Rodriguez, 35, of Mexico, a driver for Olvera Freight, had just picked up the load and was heading south on Willow Road shortly after 3 p.m. Monday when his rig became stuck at the Willow Road crossing and was struck by the eastbound train, the release said.

“The snowy weather conditions appeared to be a factor,” it said.

Rodriguez was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon and treated for minor injuries.

It took Dabney Services towing service, also of Dixon, several hours to clear the scene.