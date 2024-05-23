Rural Dixon teen dies in Ogle County crash: sheriff

DIXON — A rural Dixon teenager died and another teen was injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night north of Dixon.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the teenager who died in the crash that happened in the 7000 block of West Henry Road, according to a news release. Ogle County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the location at 8:41 p.m.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates a westbound vehicle lost control on the gravel road and entered the south ditch, where it overturned. The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old female of rural Dixon, was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger was taken by paramedics to KSB Hospital for treatment after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

Polo firefighters and EMS personnel and Mt. Morris firefighters assisted in the emergency response. The crash remains under investigation.