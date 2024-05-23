Rock Falls ushers in summer with free two-day Summer Splash event

Looking for a way to cool off during the 2023 Summer Splash in Rock Falls, Kylie Fischbach fires off a stream of water at her mom, Deb Razo, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the summer season with its annual Summer Splash event June 21 and 22 at the RB&W District Park along the riverfront.

“We are beyond excited to bring our community together again for this huge summer celebration. It is all about giving back to the community and uniting us,” Sam Smith, president and CEO of the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

The event is open to all ages and is free to attend. Festivities begin Friday, June 21, with food trucks rolling in at noon and activities beginning at 2 p.m.

For over 20 years, the chamber has hosted a summer festival event, previously known as Rock Falls Days. This year’s version includes a wider selection of food vendors and more interactive activities for families, Smith said in an interview with Shaw Local.

The chamber added barrel rides at the petting zoo, which is returning; a variety of family games including tug-a-war, potato sack races, chalk in the park, giant Jenga and Yahtzee, monster darts and more; a live improv theater by Woodlawn Arts will be performing; and Nicklaus Construction will host a movie night in the park showing “Despicable Me 3.”

Rozalina Shramek, 3, feeds a llama Saturday, June 24, 2023 during Rock Fall’s Summer Splash. P&C Little Rascals of Chadwick brought in a menagerie of animals for visitors to meet and greet at the riverside festival. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Also, the chamber chose to open up registration for food vendors to include more options for guests. Some of the vendors currently registered include Chill Shack, serving shaved ice; Main Squeeze with flavored lemonade and energy drinks; Brother Daryl’s is back by popular demand serving alligator brats and more; Kona Ice serving shaved ice; and The Press Box serving hand-smashed burgers and more, Smith said.

More businesses are joining the event everyday, whether that’s through having their employees volunteer to help run the event, donating as sponsors or participating as a vendor and setting up a business showcase booth. As of Wednesday, May 22, 83 businesses were signed up. By June, the chamber expects to have over 100 businesses involved, Smith said.

Here is the activity schedule for the event.

Friday, June 21:

Food vendors open from noon to 9 p.m.

Vendor booths, family games and an opportunity to paint rocks to help build ‘Rocko the Snake’ from 2-8 p.m.

The petting zoo is open along with barrel rides from 4-8 p.m.

YMCA Family 5K begins at 6 p.m. Register online at the YMCA’s website or at the event. There is a $10 fee for individuals and a $15 fee for families of four or more.

The YWCA will host a stuffed animal pageant with registration beginning at 5:45 p.m. and the show starting at 6 p.m. Kids are invited to show off their favorite stuffed animals.

Rockin’ Cardio Drumming will host a sing-a-long and dance party starting at 7 p.m.

To wrap up the first day, the outdoor movie night will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22:

Food trucks, vendor booths, family games, petting zoo and barrel rides will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A dog pageant hosted by Happy Tails Humane Society will start at 11:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 11 a.m. Participants can pre-register for the event on the Happy Tails Facebook page.

The live improv theater performance hosted by Woodlawn Arts will go from 1-2 p.m.

For information, visit the event’s website online or contact the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-4500.