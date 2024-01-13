Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Dec. 29-Jan. 5

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, to Glen Erickson, 1104 W. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $40,201.

Andrew R.T. and Anna E. Beswick to Ann R.G. Beswick, 18283 Rodeo Drive, Sterling, $345,000.

Nathan S. and Jennifer Tornow to Gracie R. Gerth, 308 E. Market St., Tampico, $75,000.

Paul Lauff to Matthew and Maureen Frey, 806 W. 11th St., Sterling, $92,500.

Matthew L. and Savana M. Porter to Mark and Dawn Nardini, 29860 Grennan Road, Rock Falls, $455,000.

Sherry L. and Alan D. Burkett, also Allan, to NVNG LLC, 312 E. 12th St., Sterling, $65,000.

Jacob H. and Kathryn J. Lipka to Carlos and Fabiola Rodriguez, 1905 20th Ave., Sterling, $180,000.

Robert Stern and Barbara Wilkinson, formerly Stern, to Ramon E. Leal, four parcels on North Jackson Street, Morrison, $300,000.

Billie Jo Lauritzen to Richard Tad and Cynthia Jo Everett, 1404 Long Court, Sterling, $135,000.

Carlos Ortiz Estate and Teresa Ortiz to Jamie R. Gennaro, 1612 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $62,000.

Sterling Township to Garrett L. Kness, 106 Fourth Ave., Sterling (former township garage), $60,000.

Sterling Township to Good Circle Properties LLC, 108 Fourth Ave., Sterling, (former township office) $130,400.

Candy S. James to Kyle J. Morgan, 1001 Suzanne St., Rock Falls, $110,000.

Jeffrey and Antonia Weaver to Zachary M. Craft, 307 Grove St., Prophetstown, $0.

Tech 4 Properties LLC to JC King Family LLC, 22377, 22385 and 22395 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Michael P. and Dawn Sterba to Richard Kendall Wood, $76,000.

Jon and Martha Kophamer to Paul Joseph Wills Jr., 19352 Capp Road, Morrison, $185,000.

Joseph M. and Sheila A. Waters to Eugene Lee Meurs, 18950 16th St., Fulton, $16,000.

Rod and Andrew Melsness to Jason Lacompte, 1110 First Ave., Sterling, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Jessica Pageloff, formerly Lundy, to Mason W. Lundy, 5304 Bishop Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Max T. Dail Family Trust to Barkman Investment LLC, five farmland parcels in Fenton Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gary D. and Betty A. Frantz Trust to Andrew and Alana M. Reis, 6991 Henry Road, Erie, $200,000.

Phyllis J. Heun Trust to Jeffrey D. and Michele C. Workman, 6859 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $235,000.

Deed

Whiteside County sheriff and Matthew C. Kramer to JP Morgan Chase Bank, 1024 15th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Robert Dean Collins Jr., 705 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $226,900.

Rodney J. and Cynthia M. Rod to Sublette Farmers Elevator Co., one farmland parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Brian Elmiger to Corey Gill, 211 E. Boyd St., Dixon, $172,500.

Dennis W. Boynton to Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust, Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick, trustees, two farmland parcels in Palmyra Township, $1,070,000.

The Bird and Plumber LLC to Michael J. and Aaron D. Book, two farmland parcels in South Dixon Township, $2.1 million.

Jeffrey E. and Stacia S. Gerdes to William H. and Vickie Vinnedge-Gerdes, 134 S. Mason St., Amboy, $130,000.

Max and Katey Muetze to Clara Linda Thomas, 494 N. Jones Ave., $192,000.

Denise Stewart to Vince and Pearl Johnson, 2034 state Route 2, Dixon, $275,000.

Jeffrey Joseph and Jill A. Hearne to Gerardo L. and Miriam Torres, block 21, lot 272, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

William W. and Pamela L. Neuman to Larry Tywyane and Diana Lynne Wade, block 7, lot 59, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,000.

Amber L. Cech and Janis M. Blackburn to Patrick Gillette, 344 W. Everett St., Dixon, $30,000.

Timothy J. and Debra L. Walter to Andrew M. Scroggins and Maria E. Dvorak, 1818 Valley Ridge Lane, Dixon, $360,000.

Jacqueline K. Moeller, also Yeater, to Farrah J. Lopeman, 1109 Olgetree Place, Dixon, $90,000.

Diane Majors to Erin Spinden, 223 W, Graham St., Dixon, $148,000.

Richard A. and Cheryl A. Lamb to Adeline R. Doyle, 123 S. Mason Ave., Amboy, $92,500.

Quit claim deeds

McKenney Group LLC to Morissey Properties LLC, 624 and 626 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Matthew E. Fane to Andre L. Freeman, 1126 Chestnut Ave., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Dean T. Langford Trust, Douglas T. Langford, trustee, to Domar Farms LLC Series 4, one parcel in Hamilton Township, $952,200.

Edgewood 80 Trust, James D. Pedigo, trustee, to James D. and Julia A. Pedigo and Carol M. Phoenix, one farmland parcel in Willow Creek Township and one in Wyoming Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

David and Aslyn Neeld to Christopher and Candice Pattillo, 1017 Northwestern Ave., Davis Junction, $300,000.

Valerie Bartnick to Ricardo J. Martinez, 301 E. Oregon St., Rochelle, $80,000.

Brian R. Person to Bradley R. and Valerie Bartnick, 301 E. Oregon St., Polo, $64,000.

Donna J. Martin to Katherine Kristine and Philip Michael Groth, 2369 S. Lowden Road, Oregon, $397,000.

Cale L. and Tabitha Joann Fry to Julian Simplot, 310 N. Green Ave., Polo, $79,000.

Sandra K. Burtman, also Murray, to Tucker Smith Properties LLC, 201 N. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $94,000.

Nitram Properties Inc. to Belinda L. Cheek and Marilyn J. Mason, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $28,000.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Gutzwiller Investments LLC, 426 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $58,800.

End Poverty Now, Inc. to William F. and Victoria A. Wright, 407 Wild Rice Lane, Dixon, $3,000.

LKBL Properties LLC to Roderick Roby, 808 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $166,000.

Michael W. and Steven H. Nance to Rob DeLaRosa, 809 Adams St., Oregon, $122,500.

Quit claim deed

Kathy L. Pavlis, Karen L. Wolber and Beverly K. Binkley to Kevin S. Binkley, 110 W. Webster St., Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

Central Bank IL Trust 96009, Central Bank IL, trustee, to Lester D. and Jean L. Schiszik, 12532 Hemstock Road, Rochelle, $0.

Cathy Jo Lawton Trust, Cathy Jo Lawton, trustee, to James and Kimberly Adams, 5063 W. Murray Drive, Dixon, $312,000.

Executors deed

The late Phyllis L. Cheeseman by executor to Aaron Kingham, one parcel in Woosung Township, $120,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office