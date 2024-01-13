January 13, 2024
Shaw Local
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Dec. 29-Jan. 5

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, to Glen Erickson, 1104 W. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $40,201.

Andrew R.T. and Anna E. Beswick to Ann R.G. Beswick, 18283 Rodeo Drive, Sterling, $345,000.

Nathan S. and Jennifer Tornow to Gracie R. Gerth, 308 E. Market St., Tampico, $75,000.

Paul Lauff to Matthew and Maureen Frey, 806 W. 11th St., Sterling, $92,500.

Matthew L. and Savana M. Porter to Mark and Dawn Nardini, 29860 Grennan Road, Rock Falls, $455,000.

Sherry L. and Alan D. Burkett, also Allan, to NVNG LLC, 312 E. 12th St., Sterling, $65,000.

Jacob H. and Kathryn J. Lipka to Carlos and Fabiola Rodriguez, 1905 20th Ave., Sterling, $180,000.

Robert Stern and Barbara Wilkinson, formerly Stern, to Ramon E. Leal, four parcels on North Jackson Street, Morrison, $300,000.

Billie Jo Lauritzen to Richard Tad and Cynthia Jo Everett, 1404 Long Court, Sterling, $135,000.

Carlos Ortiz Estate and Teresa Ortiz to Jamie R. Gennaro, 1612 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $62,000.

Sterling Township to Garrett L. Kness, 106 Fourth Ave., Sterling (former township garage), $60,000.

Sterling Township to Good Circle Properties LLC, 108 Fourth Ave., Sterling, (former township office) $130,400.

Candy S. James to Kyle J. Morgan, 1001 Suzanne St., Rock Falls, $110,000.

Jeffrey and Antonia Weaver to Zachary M. Craft, 307 Grove St., Prophetstown, $0.

Tech 4 Properties LLC to JC King Family LLC, 22377, 22385 and 22395 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Michael P. and Dawn Sterba to Richard Kendall Wood, $76,000.

Jon and Martha Kophamer to Paul Joseph Wills Jr., 19352 Capp Road, Morrison, $185,000.

Joseph M. and Sheila A. Waters to Eugene Lee Meurs, 18950 16th St., Fulton, $16,000.

Rod and Andrew Melsness to Jason Lacompte, 1110 First Ave., Sterling, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Jessica Pageloff, formerly Lundy, to Mason W. Lundy, 5304 Bishop Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Max T. Dail Family Trust to Barkman Investment LLC, five farmland parcels in Fenton Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gary D. and Betty A. Frantz Trust to Andrew and Alana M. Reis, 6991 Henry Road, Erie, $200,000.

Phyllis J. Heun Trust to Jeffrey D. and Michele C. Workman, 6859 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $235,000.

Deed

Whiteside County sheriff and Matthew C. Kramer to JP Morgan Chase Bank, 1024 15th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Robert Dean Collins Jr., 705 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $226,900.

Rodney J. and Cynthia M. Rod to Sublette Farmers Elevator Co., one farmland parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Brian Elmiger to Corey Gill, 211 E. Boyd St., Dixon, $172,500.

Dennis W. Boynton to Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust, Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick, trustees, two farmland parcels in Palmyra Township, $1,070,000.

The Bird and Plumber LLC to Michael J. and Aaron D. Book, two farmland parcels in South Dixon Township, $2.1 million.

Jeffrey E. and Stacia S. Gerdes to William H. and Vickie Vinnedge-Gerdes, 134 S. Mason St., Amboy, $130,000.

Max and Katey Muetze to Clara Linda Thomas, 494 N. Jones Ave., $192,000.

Denise Stewart to Vince and Pearl Johnson, 2034 state Route 2, Dixon, $275,000.

Jeffrey Joseph and Jill A. Hearne to Gerardo L. and Miriam Torres, block 21, lot 272, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

William W. and Pamela L. Neuman to Larry Tywyane and Diana Lynne Wade, block 7, lot 59, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,000.

Amber L. Cech and Janis M. Blackburn to Patrick Gillette, 344 W. Everett St., Dixon, $30,000.

Timothy J. and Debra L. Walter to Andrew M. Scroggins and Maria E. Dvorak, 1818 Valley Ridge Lane, Dixon, $360,000.

Jacqueline K. Moeller, also Yeater, to Farrah J. Lopeman, 1109 Olgetree Place, Dixon, $90,000.

Diane Majors to Erin Spinden, 223 W, Graham St., Dixon, $148,000.

Richard A. and Cheryl A. Lamb to Adeline R. Doyle, 123 S. Mason Ave., Amboy, $92,500.

Quit claim deeds

McKenney Group LLC to Morissey Properties LLC, 624 and 626 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Matthew E. Fane to Andre L. Freeman, 1126 Chestnut Ave., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Dean T. Langford Trust, Douglas T. Langford, trustee, to Domar Farms LLC Series 4, one parcel in Hamilton Township, $952,200.

Edgewood 80 Trust, James D. Pedigo, trustee, to James D. and Julia A. Pedigo and Carol M. Phoenix, one farmland parcel in Willow Creek Township and one in Wyoming Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

David and Aslyn Neeld to Christopher and Candice Pattillo, 1017 Northwestern Ave., Davis Junction, $300,000.

Valerie Bartnick to Ricardo J. Martinez, 301 E. Oregon St., Rochelle, $80,000.

Brian R. Person to Bradley R. and Valerie Bartnick, 301 E. Oregon St., Polo, $64,000.

Donna J. Martin to Katherine Kristine and Philip Michael Groth, 2369 S. Lowden Road, Oregon, $397,000.

Cale L. and Tabitha Joann Fry to Julian Simplot, 310 N. Green Ave., Polo, $79,000.

Sandra K. Burtman, also Murray, to Tucker Smith Properties LLC, 201 N. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $94,000.

Nitram Properties Inc. to Belinda L. Cheek and Marilyn J. Mason, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $28,000.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Gutzwiller Investments LLC, 426 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $58,800.

End Poverty Now, Inc. to William F. and Victoria A. Wright, 407 Wild Rice Lane, Dixon, $3,000.

LKBL Properties LLC to Roderick Roby, 808 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $166,000.

Michael W. and Steven H. Nance to Rob DeLaRosa, 809 Adams St., Oregon, $122,500.

Quit claim deed

Kathy L. Pavlis, Karen L. Wolber and Beverly K. Binkley to Kevin S. Binkley, 110 W. Webster St., Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

Central Bank IL Trust 96009, Central Bank IL, trustee, to Lester D. and Jean L. Schiszik, 12532 Hemstock Road, Rochelle, $0.

Cathy Jo Lawton Trust, Cathy Jo Lawton, trustee, to James and Kimberly Adams, 5063 W. Murray Drive, Dixon, $312,000.

Executors deed

The late Phyllis L. Cheeseman by executor to Aaron Kingham, one parcel in Woosung Township, $120,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Property Transfers
