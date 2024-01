Actors playing the part of Dolly Gallagher Levi and Horace Vandergelder rehearse Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 for “Hello, Dolly” at the Dixon Historic Theatre. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Due to inclement weather the Friday, Jan. 12, performance of “Hello Dolly” at The Dixon Historic Theatre has been moved to Saturday afternoon.

The Young Actors group of the Dixon Historic Theatre was set to perform “Hello, Dolly!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Instead the group has added a second performance on Saturday, with showtimes now at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. that day. Tickets purchased for the Friday night performance will be honored at the Saturday afternoon performance.