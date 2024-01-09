Schreiner’s book launch, discussion set for Jan. 16

KSB Hospital President and CEO David Schreiner has worked at the hospital since 1989 and has been its leader since 2011. He has utilized his experiences in leadership to earn a doctoral degree in philosophy and has penned a new book, "Be the Best Part of Their Day." (Cody Cutter)

DIXON – A book launch event has been set for Jan. 16, 2024, for “Be the Best Part of Their Day: Supercharging Communication with Values Driven Leadership” by David L. Schreiner.

The book’s publication and the book launch event were announced in a news release from Advantage Books of Charleston, S.C. Schreiner’s book is a guide to help leaders prioritize positive communication and build a high-performing culture in which people feel cared for and flourish.

The launch event will begin at 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., in downtown Dixon. At 6 p.m., the author will sit for an interview with Tom Demmer, executive director of the Lee County Industrial Development Association. Refreshments will be available both before and after the discussion.

Copies of the book will be available at the launch event from Books on First, or afterward at their store, 202 W. First St., Dixon.