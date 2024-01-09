Sauk Valley’s impending snowstorm forces closures and cancellations

Everett Dearing works at a street department salt dome Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 as the Dixon street department prepares for a substantial snowfall. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024:

Amboy School District

Ashton-Franklin Center School District No. 275

Dixon Public Schools No. 170

Morrison Community School District No. 6

Newman Central Catholic High School, Sterling

Oregon Community School District No. 220

Polo Community School District will have an e-learning day. There will be no student attendance and there are no activities Tuesday night. Teachers will be available via email from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

River Bend School District

Rock Falls High School

Rock Falls Elementary School District No. 13. This includes Riverdale Preschool, Dillon, Merrill, Rock Falls Middle School and Thome School

Sauk Valley Christian Academy, Sterling

Sauk Valley Community College. The campus will be closed. All services will be virtual.

St. Anne Catholic School, Dixon

Sterling Public Schools

Unity Christian School in Fulton

Due to the predicted winter storm, all CGH Clinics will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. This includes the CGH Main Clinic and Ready Care in Sterling, as well as all of CGH’s outlying clinics. Watch CGH’s FB page as well as www.cghmc.com/winter for any additional delays, closings or announcements.

Republic Services will not be operating Tuesday and will be on a one-day delay for the remainder of the week. Dixon, Rock Falls, Sterling and Morrison are among the communities affected.

Due to inclement weather being predicted in Ogle County, the Historical Courthouse, Pines Road Buildings and FOCUS House will be closed.